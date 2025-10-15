US-India Expert Ashley Tellis Arrested For Retaining Classified Documents Amid China Links Investigation

Ashley Tellis, a U.-India relations expert and former adviser to multiple US administrations, was arrested for unlawfully retaining classified national defense documents, with over 1,000 pages seized from his Virginia residence.
Ashley Tellis, a prominent US-India relations expert and former adviser to multiple US administrations, was arrested over the weekend and charged with unlawfully retaining national defense information. Authorities discovered more than 1,000 pages of top-secret and secret documents at his residence in Vienna, Virginia.
Tellis, 64, served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush and is listed in an FBI affidavit as an unpaid adviser to the State Department and a Pentagon contractor. He is also a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The arrest follows an FBI investigation that revealed Tellis accessed and printed classified materials related to military aircraft capabilities from government buildings, transporting them in a leather briefcase.
Additionally, the investigation uncovered that Tellis had held multiple meetings with Chinese officials over the years, including a recent dinner where he was observed with a manila envelope. While there is no direct accusation that he shared classified information during these meetings, the nature of these interactions has raised national security concerns.
Tellis held a Top Secret clearance due to his work with U.S. defense and diplomatic institutions. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The Justice Department emphasized the seriousness of the charges and their implications for national security.
The State Department confirmed Tellis's arrest but declined further comment, citing ongoing litigation. The Pentagon similarly stated it does not comment on ongoing cases. As of now, Tellis's legal representation has not been publicly identified.
This case underscores the heightened scrutiny of individuals with access to sensitive information and the ongoing efforts to protect national security interests amid growing concerns over foreign influence and espionage.