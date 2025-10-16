Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 2 Report: Ishan Kishan’s 173 Wrecks Tamil Nadu

Ishan Kishan’s majestic 173 and debutant Jatin Pandey’s fiery 3/10 left Tamil Nadu reeling at 18/5 in Coimbatore, as Jharkhand seized command on Day 2. Vidarbha’s Aman Mokhade (183) and Andhra’s KS Bharat (142) hit big hundreds, while Baroda’s Shivalik Sharma (75*) led a solid reply in Cuttack after Odisha were bowled out for 271

ranji trophy elite 2025-26 round one group A day 2 report
Ishan Kishan (173) and Sahil Raj (77) powered Jharkhand to 419; debutant Jatin Pandey (3/10) reduced Tamil Nadu to 18/5 Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
  • Ishan Kishan (173) and Sahil Raj (77) powered Jharkhand to 419; debutant Jatin Pandey (3/10) reduced Tamil Nadu to 18/5

  • Aman Mokhade’s 183 guided Vidarbha to 463; Nagaland replied cautiously at 81/3 in Bengaluru

  • KS Bharat (142) and Shaik Rashdee (136) starred for Andhra (470), while UP reached 73/1 in Kanpur

  • In Cuttack, Baroda’s Shivalik Sharma (75*) anchored his side to 127/2 after Odisha’s 271

Seamer Jatin Pandey picked up three wickets on debut to leave former champions Tamil Nadu tottering at 18 for five after Ishan Kishan's 173 propelled Jharkhand to 419 all out in their Ranji Trophy Group A match on Thursday, October 16.

At stumps on the second day, M Shahrukh Khan was batting on 4 and India U-19 star RS Ambrish, on his debut, was yet to open his account.

Jharkhand skipper Kishan, who ended the opening day unbeaten on 125, looked good for a double century until he was dismissed by Ambrish, having faced 247 balls while hitting 15 fours and six sixes.

Read the Day 2 report for Elite Group D, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 here

The big knock by the out of favour India player helped Jharkhand end strongly after they were 157 for six at one stage on the first day.

The pair of Kishan and Sahil Raj added 214 runs for the seventh wicket to not only bail their team out of a difficult situation but also put them in a position of strength.

Left-arm medium pacer Gurjapneet Singh was the most successful bowler for Tamil Nadu, returning figures of 4/71 in 27 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for DT Chandrasekar and Jeganathan Hemchudeshan.

In reply, Tamil Nadu were off to a horror start as they lost half their side with just 18 runs on the board.

Pacer Sahil Raj struck in the first ball of the Tamil Nadu innings, bowling out opener Balasubramaniam Sachin for a duck.

Pandey then picked up three wickets, while Raj chipped in with another, to derail the TN innings as they trailed Jharkhand by 401 runs on a rain-marred day.

Brief scores

Jharkhand 1st innings 419 all out in 132.1 overs (Ishan Kishan 173, Sahil Raj 77; Gurjapneet Singh 4/71) versus Tamil Nadu 1st innings 18/5 in 11 overs (Jatin Pandey 3/10).

In Bengaluru: Vidarbha 1st innings 463 all out in 130.2 overs (Aman Mokhade 183; yash Rathod 71; Rongsen Jonathan 4/98) versus Nagaland 1st innings 81/3 in 41 overs.

In Kanpur: Andhra 1st innings 470 all out in 143 overs (KS Bharat 142, Shaik Rashdee 136; Vipraj Nigam 4/136) versus Uttar Pradesh 1st innings 73/1 in 29 over.

In Cuttack: Odisha 1st innings: 271 all out in 116.1 overs (Rajesh Dhuper 94; Atit Seth 4/67) versus Baroda 1st innings 127/2 in 61 overs (Shivalik Sharma batting 75)

