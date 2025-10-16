Around 25 transgender persons hospitalised after reportedly consuming phenyl in Indore.
Officials confirm none of the patients are in critical condition.
Police investigate the cause, including a possible dispute between local groups.
Nearly 25 persons from the transgender community were hospitalised after reportedly consuming phenyl on Wednesday night, authorities said, according to PTI.
Dr Basant Kumar Ningwal, Superintendent-in-Charge of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, told PTI that none of the patients were in a critical condition. "Around 25 persons from the transgender community have been admitted to our hospital. They claimed to have consumed phenyl together on Wednesday night, but this cannot be immediately confirmed," he said.
The reason behind the mass consumption remains unclear. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said, "Only after investigation will it become clear as to what substance the transgender community people had consumed, and why."
Another police official suggested the incident may be linked to a dispute between two local groups within the transgender community, PTI reported.
Authorities are investigating the matter, and further details on the cause and circumstances are awaited.
(With inputs from PTI)