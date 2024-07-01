Castaway: New Criminal Code Fails To Address Same-Sex And Transgender Sexual Violence

The call for gender neural rape laws predates the 2013 amendments. In 1996, Justice J Singh of the Delhi High Court had observed in the case of Sudesh Jhaku vs KCJ that “men who are sexually assaulted should have the same protection as female victims, and women who are sexually assault men or other women should be liable for conviction as conventional rapists.” Justice Singh however passed the issue to the Law Commission to suggest a way forward. Similarly in 1999, while hearing another petition Sakshi vs Union of India, filed by Sakshi, a gender rights organisation, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices GP Mathur and Ravendra Babu called on the Law Commission to consider expanding the definition of rape.