Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj Revanna Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of JDS Worker

Karnataka legislator Suraj Revanna, the elder brother of expelled JDS leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, was arrested on Sunday over alleged sexual assault of JD(S) worker. Suraj Revanna is also the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda.
Earlier, Suraj Revanna, had filed a complaint against two men over an alleged attempt to extort money from him by threatening to file a false sexual assault case.
Following the complaint, Karnataka Police had booked both the persons.
Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivakumar had reportedly filed the police complaint on the former's behalf against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law. Chethan K S who is said to be a JDS worker filed a counter complaint accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him.
According to news agency PTI, Chethan had become the politician's friend and started working for the 'Suraj Revanna Brigade'.