Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna’s Brother Says Man Threatened Him With ‘Fake’ Sexual Assault Case

Karnataka legislator Suraj Revanna, the elder brother of expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna, has filed a complaint against two men over an alleged attempt to extort money from him by threatening to file a false sexual assault case. Following the complaint, Karnataka Police has booked both the persons.
Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivakumar reportedly filed the police complaint on the former's behalf against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law. Chethan K S filed a counter complaint accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him.
Suraj Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda.
According to news agency PTI, Chethan had become the politician's friend and started working for the 'Suraj Revanna Brigade'.
The report said he (Chethan) recently demanded money from Suraj Revanna to meet his family's expenses. It added when the politician refused, Chethan threatened him with a false case of sexual assault against him.
Shivakumar claimed Chethan initially demanded Rs 5 crore, but later revised his demand to Rs 2 crore.
The police have registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) against Chethan and his brother-in-law.
Earlier, Revanna's brother, Prajwal Revanna was arrested earlier this month by the Karnataka police's SIT, which is probing cases linked to hundreds of sexually explicit videos allegedly featuring the former MP. The 33-year-old politician is under judicial custody.
The came to fore after several explicit videos of Prajwal Revanna circulated across Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Later, Prajwal Revanna left India soon after a complaint was filed by his domestic help.
JDS has already suspended Prajwal Revanna. Their father HD Revanna was arrested in May in a kidnapping case linked to the sexual abuse videos. He is out on bail.
Revanna lost the Lok Sabha polls recently from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.