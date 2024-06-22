National

Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna’s Brother Says Man Threatened Him With ‘Fake’ Sexual Assault Case

Karnataka: Suraj Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda.

PTI
Expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Karnataka legislator Suraj Revanna, the elder brother of expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna, has filed a complaint against two men over an alleged attempt to extort money from him by threatening to file a false sexual assault case. Following the complaint, Karnataka Police has booked both the persons.
SIT takes Prajwal Revanna to his house for spot inspection. | - X/@iPrajwalRevanna
Prajwal Revanna Taken To His House For Spot Inspection

BY PTI

Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivakumar reportedly filed the police complaint on the former's behalf against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law. Chethan K S filed a counter complaint accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him.

Suraj Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda.

According to news agency PTI, Chethan had become the politician's friend and started working for the 'Suraj Revanna Brigade'.

Suspended JD(S) leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. - PTI
Rape Accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Likely To Retain Karnataka's Hassan Seat: Exit Poll Projections

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

The report said he (Chethan) recently demanded money from Suraj Revanna to meet his family's expenses. It added when the politician refused, Chethan threatened him with a false case of sexual assault against him.

Shivakumar claimed Chethan initially demanded Rs 5 crore, but later revised his demand to Rs 2 crore.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) against Chethan and his brother-in-law.

Earlier, Revanna's brother, Prajwal Revanna was arrested earlier this month by the Karnataka police's SIT, which is probing cases linked to hundreds of sexually explicit videos allegedly featuring the former MP. The 33-year-old politician is under judicial custody.

The came to fore after several explicit videos of Prajwal Revanna circulated across Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Later, Prajwal Revanna left India soon after a complaint was filed by his domestic help.

JDS has already suspended Prajwal Revanna. Their father HD Revanna was arrested in May in a kidnapping case linked to the sexual abuse videos. He is out on bail.

Revanna lost the Lok Sabha polls recently from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Meeting; BJP Workers' Protest At Delhi Jal Board Office
  2. MP: Woman Beaten With Wooden Stick In Dhar As Onlookers Film Act, Video Goes Viral
  3. Will Nitish Kumar Reinvent Himself As The People’s Leader In The NDA Govt?
  4. Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna’s Brother Says Man Threatened Him With ‘Fake’ Sexual Assault Case
  5. Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu Of 'Vendetta Politics' After Demolition Of YSRCP's Under Construction Office
Entertainment News
  1. Crew Members Of Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Allege Non-Payment Of Salaries, Share Their Ordeal In Viral Post
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer 2 Review: Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama Protects Deepika Padukone From The Impending War
  3. YRF Expresses Gratitude After Gujarat Court Lifts Stay Order On Junaid Khan's Debut Film 'Maharaj'
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose With Their Friends And Family At Mehendi Ceremony - Check Full Pic Inside
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  2. Australia Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Australia Vs Afghanistan Preview, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s: Afg Set For Stern Aussie Test
  4. PER Vs CHI, Copa America 2024: Peru, Chile Play Out Goalless Draw In Texas - In Pics
  5. Australia Vs Afghanistan, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  2. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  3. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
  4. Bangladesh: Deluge Leaves Over 2 Million People Stranded, 10 People Killed As Death Toll Likely To Rise
  5. Coffee Lovers Are Getting Some Relaxation Amid Inflation As Starbucks Offers Great Discounts And Deals
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Meeting; BJP Workers' Protest At Delhi Jal Board Office
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon