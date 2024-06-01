Elections

Rape Accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Likely To Retain Karnataka's Hassan Seat: Exit Poll Projections

As per Axis My India exit poll projections, the Hassan MP is likely to defeat his contender, Congress candidate Shreyas Patel.

PTI
Suspended JD(S) leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Suspended JD(S) leader and Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna, who is currently in police custody in connection with the obscene videos case, is projected to win his seat in Karnataka, as per Axis My India exit polls.

As per the exit poll projections, the Hassan MP is likely to defeat his contender, Congress candidate Shreyas Patel.

Patel is the grandson of former minister late G Puttaswamy Gowda, who fought on the Hassan seat against Prajwal's grandfather and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

Karnataka's Hassan constituency went to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the time when Prajwal found himself in the middle of a sex tape scandal. Prajwal is facing rape and sexual harassment charges.

A Bengaluru court on Friday sent Prajwal to six-day police custody, till June 6, in the obscene video tapes case. He was arrested by the Karnataka Police upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport earlier that day.

The NDA, however, seems to not be achieving its target of 400-plus seats, as per projections by pollsters. - PTI
Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt Set For 3.0, INDIA 'Bloc-ked', NDA Projected To Score 370-Plus

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Notably, the Janata Dal (Secular) has had a stronghold on the Hassan seat since 2004. But the party is now under the radar over its unfulfilled promises, especially those related to irrigation projects.

In the 2019 general elections, when the JD(S) was in alliance with the Congress, Prajwal secured his victory against BJP candidat A Manju Hassan by a margin of 14 lakh votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, former PM and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda had defeated the Congress candidate from the seat by one lakh votes.

According to Axis My India exit poll projections for Karnataka, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win 23-25 seats, while the INDIA bloc is shown to bag 3-5 seats.

News18 and Times Now - ETG Research both projected 23-26 seats for NDA, 3-7 for Congress, while News Nation exit polls projected 18 for NDA and 10 for Congress.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Flood Alert Issued For Kerala, Assam Due To Two Cyclonic Systems | Details
  2. Gujarat: Girl Serious As SUV Driven By Minor Boy Hits Her
  3. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
  4. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in | How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Completes 15 Years: Will Always Be Thankful For Him
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  4. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  5. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Hosts Win Toss, Bowl First In Texas - Check Playing XIs
  2. USA Vs Canada Toss Update, T20 World Cup: Hosts Bowl First In Texas - Check Playing XIs
  3. French Open: Svitolina Beats Bogdan, To Face Rybakina In Fourth Round
  4. Dortmund 0-2 Madrid, Champions League Final: Carvajal, Vinicius Secure 15th Crown For Los Blancos
  5. FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Team suffers 1-3 Loss To Germany For Its fifth Defeat On Trot
World News
  1. Every Nature Lover Must Visit These Countries For A Perfect 'Green' Holiday
  2. Why Are Distributors Not Buying Trump’s Biopic Film Even After Receiving Great Reviews At Cannes?
  3. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  4. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  5. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Sports Updates: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 Highlights: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child