Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport

Karnataka Police have arrested MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces sexual assault charges, upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Friday.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), Bengaluru police, and immigration authorities had prepared for his arrest after receiving information from Interpol on Thursday afternoon. He was taken into custody by the SIT upon arrival.
Revanna had left the country on April 27, a day after voting in the Hassan parliamentary constituency. His anticipatory bail petition, now converted to a regular bail plea, is scheduled for a hearing today. A verdict on his mother's anticipatory bail plea, Bhavani Revanna, is also expected today.
Revanna, the JD(S) MP for Karnataka's Hassan constituency and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is the NDA candidate from Hassan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
His arrest follows the emergence of videos showing Prajwal sexually abusing several women. The first FIR was registered against him on April 28 after a woman who worked in his household filed a complaint of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against him.
The Interpol had issued a 'Blue Corner Notice' to find out where he was after a request from the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
After much delay in his return to India, Prajwal released a self-made video on Monday saying he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on May 31.