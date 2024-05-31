National

Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport

The 33-year-old Hassan MP has been accused of sexually abusing several women over the past few years. Along with sexual abuse charges, Prajwal Revanna is also facing rape allegations.

PTI
Image shows Protestors burning a poster of expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Karnataka Police have arrested MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces sexual assault charges, upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), Bengaluru police, and immigration authorities had prepared for his arrest after receiving information from Interpol on Thursday afternoon. He was taken into custody by the SIT upon arrival.

Revanna had left the country on April 27, a day after voting in the Hassan parliamentary constituency. His anticipatory bail petition, now converted to a regular bail plea, is scheduled for a hearing today. A verdict on his mother's anticipatory bail plea, Bhavani Revanna, is also expected today.

Revanna, the JD(S) MP for Karnataka's Hassan constituency and grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is the NDA candidate from Hassan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

RELATED ARTICLES:

His arrest follows the emergence of videos showing Prajwal sexually abusing several women. The first FIR was registered against him on April 28 after a woman who worked in his household filed a complaint of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against him.

The Interpol had issued a 'Blue Corner Notice' to find out where he was after a request from the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

After much delay in his return to India, Prajwal released a self-made video on Monday saying he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on May 31.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises