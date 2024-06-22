National

JD(S) Worker's Same-Sex Harassment Allegation Against Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj | Know What Happened

Earlier today, Suraj Revanna and his close aide Shivakumar had filed a complaint alleging that they were being blackmailed Chethan K S and his brother-in-law over a 'false sexual assault allegation'. The report said that Chethan recently demanded money from Suraj Revanna to meet his family's expenses and when the politician refused, Chethan threatened him with a false case of sexual assault against him.