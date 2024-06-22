National

JD(S) Worker's Same-Sex Harassment Allegation Against Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj | Know What Happened

Earlier today, Suraj Revanna and his close aide Shivakumar had filed a complaint alleging that they were being blackmailed Chethan K S and his brother-in-law over a 'false sexual assault allegation'. The report said that Chethan recently demanded money from Suraj Revanna to meet his family's expenses and when the politician refused, Chethan threatened him with a false case of sexual assault against him.

PTI
JD(S) leader Suraj Revanna | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the development where Janata Dal (Secular) leader Suraj Revanna and his close aide Shivakumar filed a complaint alleging they were being blackmailed by two people over a 'false sexual assault allegation', a case has been filed against expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's brother accusing him of sexual assault on a party worker on Saturday.

What is the case all about?

It has been reported that the case has been filed by Chethan K S accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him. against Suraj at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district. He alleged that Suraj Revanna sexually abused him by forcefully kissing him and biting his lips and cheeks at his farmhouse on June 16.

The complainant further added that Suraj also threatened to kill him if he didn't cooperate.

Expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna | - PTI
MEA Initiates Action Against Prajwal Revanna As Expelled JD(S) Leader Is Set To Return To Karnataka Tonight

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Suraj told me you’re alone in this farmhouse. You don’t know about me and our family. He threatened to kill me if I didn’t cooperate," the man said

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), Bengaluru police, and immigration authorities had prepared for his arrest after receiving information from Interpol on - PTI
JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

Revanna's close aide files complaint over 'false' case

Earlier today, Suraj Revanna and his close aide Shivakumar had filed a complaint alleging that they were being blackmailed Chethan K S and his brother-in-law over a "false sexual assault allegation".

The report said he (Chethan) recently demanded money from Suraj Revanna to meet his family's expenses. It added when the politician refused, Chethan threatened him with a false case of sexual assault against him.

Shivakumar claimed Chethan initially demanded Rs 5 crore, but later revised his demand to Rs 2 crore.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) against Chethan and his brother-in-law.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: GST Council Suggests No Tax On Tickets, Services By Railways
  2. 12% GST On All Milk Cans, Carton Boxes: Key Decisions From GST Council Meeting
  3. Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi's Hunger Strike Sees Chaos, Anti-Kejriwal Slogans Raised | Details Inside
  4. Watch The Irony: Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis
  5. Outlook News Wrap June 22: Panel To Probe Exam Row, Modi-Hasina Talks, Hindujas Court Ruling, And More
Entertainment News
  1. India Couture Week 2024 To Take Place From July 24-31
  2. Sonakshi Sinha Will Not Convert To Islam After Marrying Zaheer Iqbal, Says Groom's Father
  3. Twinkle Khanna Posts Pictures With Bobby Deol From Debut Film ‘Barsaat’: 'Nostalgia Has A Sweet Aftertaste'
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Lent His Vocal Prowess For ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Song, Says ‘Tough For A Non-Singer’
  5. Justin Timberlake Addresses Arrest, Says ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’
Sports News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Pant Departs After Taking India To 108; Can Pandya Take Them To 150?
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish Grand Prix; Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  3. Albania V Spain, Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Players To Watch Out For
  4. Scotland Vs Hungary Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs HUN Group A Matchday 3
  5. Archery WC 2024: Indian Women's Team Bag Hat-Trick Of Gold Medals; Priyansh Settles With Silver
World News
  1. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
  2. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  3. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  4. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  5. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish Grand Prix; Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: GST Council Suggests No Tax On Tickets, Services By Railways
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon