JD(S) Worker's Same-Sex Harassment Allegation Against Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj | Know What Happened

Amid the development where Janata Dal (Secular) leader Suraj Revanna and his close aide Shivakumar filed a complaint alleging they were being blackmailed by two people over a 'false sexual assault allegation', a case has been filed against expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's brother accusing him of sexual assault on a party worker on Saturday.
What is the case all about?
It has been reported that the case has been filed by Chethan K S accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him. against Suraj at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district. He alleged that Suraj Revanna sexually abused him by forcefully kissing him and biting his lips and cheeks at his farmhouse on June 16.
The complainant further added that Suraj also threatened to kill him if he didn't cooperate.
"Suraj told me you’re alone in this farmhouse. You don’t know about me and our family. He threatened to kill me if I didn’t cooperate," the man said
Revanna's close aide files complaint over 'false' case
Earlier today, Suraj Revanna and his close aide Shivakumar had filed a complaint alleging that they were being blackmailed Chethan K S and his brother-in-law over a "false sexual assault allegation".
The report said he (Chethan) recently demanded money from Suraj Revanna to meet his family's expenses. It added when the politician refused, Chethan threatened him with a false case of sexual assault against him.
Shivakumar claimed Chethan initially demanded Rs 5 crore, but later revised his demand to Rs 2 crore.
The police have registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) against Chethan and his brother-in-law.