MEA Initiates Action Against Prajwal Revanna As Expelled JD(S) Leader Is Set To Return To Karnataka Tonight

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after several explicit videos involving expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

Expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated action under provisions in the Passport Act for revocation of the diplomatic passport of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the ministry’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday. Prajwal is set to return to Bengaluru post-midnight on Thursday and will appear before the SIT on May 31, at 10am.
Earlier, MEA had issued a showcase notice to Revanna and gave him 10 days to reply explaining why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled.

Revanna left India on a diplomatic passport a month ago a day before his name came up in multiple cases of sexual assault. As the Karnataka government formed an SIT to probe into the allegations, Prajwal remained out of the country. The request to revoke his diplomatic passport came from the Karnataka government following which

Prajwal is now returning to India.

Reports said Prajwal could be arrested from the airport itself if his arrest is necessary.

On Thursday, hundreds of people took out a protest march in Hassan seeking justice for the victims of the alleged sexual abuse by Prajwal.

Prajwal Revanna sexualt assault case:

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda. He is the NDA’s candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment and is facing charges of sexually abusing multiple women.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after several explicit videos involving Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

