Prajwal Revanna Books Munich-Bengaluru May 30 Flight, Files For Anticipatory Bail: Official Sources

Suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, has reportedly booked a return flight ticket to Karnataka's Bengaluru from Munich In Germany for May 30. Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday also moved a Special Court in Bengaluru seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case registered against him.
According to sources in the Special Investigation Team cited in a news agency PTI report, the grandson of JDS supremo and former prime minister of India HD Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.
The SIT is maintaining vigil at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport to arrest him as soon as he lands, the above mentioned sources said.
The MP, who is seeking re-election as the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha segment, fled to a foreign country as soon as the news broke out that the Karnataka State Commission for Women requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation into the huge cache of explicit videos showing several women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him.
Prajwal reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls. While a 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts was issued by Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Ministry of External Affairs also later initiated the process of cancelling his diplomatic passport.
So far two cases of sexual assault have been registered against Prajwal Revanna.
Two days ago, the Hassan MP released a video message in which he promised to appear before the SIT on May 31 and cooperate with the inquiry.
The sources added that the MP has twice cancelled the flight ticket from Germany in the past.
Meanwhile, the SIT conducted searches at Prajwal's residence in the district headquarters town of Hassan on Tuesday which went on till late in the night.
"Some incriminating materials have been seized," they said.