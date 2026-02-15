Government Launches Detailed Study Of Non-Scheduled Flight Operators

Rammohan Naidu said the government is undertaking a “very thorough study” of non-scheduled flight operators and uncontrolled airfields to assess safety and regulatory compliance.
The Centre has initiated an extensive review of non-scheduled flight operators and uncontrolled airfields, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu announced, underscoring the government’s focus on aviation safety and regulatory compliance.
Describing the exercise as a “very thorough study,” Naidu said the move is aimed at evaluating operational standards, safety preparedness, and adherence to existing norms among charter service providers and smaller airstrips that do not fall under scheduled commercial airline operations.
Non-scheduled operators—often comprising charter flights, private jets, and air taxi services—have seen growth in recent years, alongside the expansion of regional connectivity. Uncontrolled airfields, which typically lack full-time air traffic control services, also form a critical part of India’s aviation ecosystem, particularly in remote and tier-two and tier-three regions.
The minister indicated that the government intends to closely examine regulatory frameworks governing these segments to identify potential gaps. The review is expected to assess infrastructure adequacy, air traffic coordination, emergency response readiness, and compliance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms.
Officials suggested that based on the findings, the government may introduce stricter oversight mechanisms, updated safety protocols, and clearer accountability standards. Enhanced coordination between regulators and operators is also likely to be part of the proposed reforms.
The move signals a proactive approach by the civil aviation ministry to reinforce safety across all layers of the aviation sector, not just scheduled commercial airlines.