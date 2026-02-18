Airlines May Get Power To Directly Ban Unruly Flyers For 30 Days

Airlines may be authorised to directly impose a flying ban of up to 30 days on disruptive passengers.
The DGCA has proposed amendments to Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) rules to fast-track action.
The move aims to strengthen in-flight discipline, enhance safety, and deter unruly behaviour.
India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has proposed significant changes to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) provisions to allow airlines to directly impose a flying ban of up to 30 days on unruly or disruptive passengers. The move is aimed at tightening in-flight discipline and reducing delays in taking action against offenders.
At present, cases involving disruptive passengers are referred to a competent authority or internal committee before a ban is enforced. The proposed amendment would empower airline operators to take immediate action without waiting for regulatory clearance, thereby ensuring quicker enforcement and enhancing passenger safety.
The proposal comes amid growing concerns over incidents of unruly behaviour on board aircraft, which pose risks to crew, fellow passengers, and overall flight safety. By granting airlines limited, time-bound authority to impose bans, the DGCA seeks to streamline procedures while maintaining regulatory oversight.
If implemented, the revised rules are expected to act as a deterrent against mis