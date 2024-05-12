Interpol To Share Details On Prajwal Revanna's Whereabouts Once Available, Says Karnataka Home Minister

G Parameshwara, Karnataka's Home Minister has stated that the Special Investigation Team will not be going abroad to bring back suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. Since a blue corner notice has been issued against him in light of the sexual abuse allegations, the state home minister added that Interpol will be sharing all information on his whereabouts.
33-year-old Prajwal Revanna has been accused of sexually abusing several women over the past few years. Along with sexual abuse charges, Revanna, the grandson JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is also facing rape allegations.
A day after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 kicked off in Karnataka, the 33-year-old politician allegedly fled to Germany. Revanna was contesting the elections as the candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat from the BJP-JD(S) alliance.
While addressing reporters, the Karnataka Home Minister added that currently, there is no information regarding Revanna's whereabouts.
"Blue Corner Notice has been issued and the Interpol will share the information. The respective country in which he is found or identified-- they will inform them (Interpol) and then our agencies, the CBI will get to know, and through them we will get to know. So far there is no information," stated Parameshwara.
The state home minister further urged political leaders to refrain from making any statements or sharing information regarding the case as it is a sensitive matter.
"My request to the public and to our leaders is to be cautious while making statements. If not, based on the statements given by them, we may have to call them for investigation and record their statement under 41 A of CrPC," stated the home minister.
Where Is Prajwal Revanna Now?
Prajwal Revanna's last known location was Germany. The suspended MP is said to have flown out to Germany from Berlin on APril 27 with the help of his diplomatic passport.
After Germany, reports speculated that the JD(S) MP was in Dubai or Hungary. However, no official confirmation has been made.
BJP Demands CBI Probe Into Case
Meanwhile, BJP, which is the opposition party in Karnataka, has demanded a CBI probe into the allegations against Prajwal Revanna.
"People are questioning the way in which the inquiry is progressing. A complaint has been lodged with the National Commission of Women about (a woman) being forced to file a complaint (in connection with case), also complaints are being filed against those who gave information about the sexual abuse case," stated Basavaraj Bommai, the former CM of the state.
Bommai also accused the SIT of "witch hunting" instead of bringing the "guilty to book and ensuring punishment".