What Is A Blue Corner Notice? Prajwal Revanna On Interpol's Radar Over Sex Abuse Case

A Blue Corner Notice has been issued against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse cases, said state home minister G Parameshwara today.
"Already Blue Corner notice has been issued. The Interpol will inform all the countries and locate him," Parameshwara told reporters.
NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate fled to Germany reportedly on April 27, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency and when the abuse allegations came to light.
Nearly 3,000 explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing several women have gone viral in Hassan in the past week. However, Revanna hasn’t been detained or questioned yet. He sought seven days' time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government to probe the allegations on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the SIT launched a helpline number for victims in the Prajwal Revanna case - 6360-938947.
What Is A Blue Corner Notice?
A Blue Corner Notice is a global alert system used by Interpol to share information and requests for assistance in criminal investigations.
How Does It Work?
Interpol's colour-coded notice system enables countries to share critical crime-related information worldwide. There are seven types of notices, each with a different purpose:
- Red Notice: Issued to locate and arrest individuals wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence.
- Yellow Notice: Issued to help locate missing persons, often minors, or to identify individuals who cannot identify themselves.
- Blue Notice: Issued to gather more information about a person's identity, location, or activities related to a criminal investigation.
- Black Notice: Issued to seek information on unidentified bodies.
- Green Notice: Issued to warn of a person's criminal activities, posing a threat to public safety.
- Orange Notice: Issued to warn of an event, person, object, or process posing a serious and imminent threat to public safety.
- Purple Notice: Issued to share information on criminals' methods, objects, devices, and concealment tactics.
Who Issues These Notices?
Interpol's General Secretariat issues these notices at the request of a member country's Interpol National Central Bureau, making them available to all member countries.
What Is Interpol?
The International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, is the world's largest international police organisation, facilitating global police cooperation and crime control from its headquarters in Lyon, France.