MEA Sends Show-Cause Notice To Prajwal Revanna, Asks Why His Diplomatic Passport Should Not Be Cancelled

PTI
JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday served a show-cause notice to suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who fled the country amid a row over sexual abuse allegations against him, asking him to cite reasons for not cancelling his diplomatic passport. Recently, the Karnataka government sought the cancellation in view of allegations of sexual abuse against him.

It has been reported that the MEA currently is processing the Karnataka government's request to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport who is believed to be in Germany presently. The show-cause notice via e-mail has been served on Prajwal as part of the process initiated to cancel his passport.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | - PTI
MEA processing cancellation of Revanna's diplomatic passport

It is learnt that the MEA is undertaking the process to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967 as well as related regulations.

If the passport is cancelled, then Prajwal's stay abroad will be illegal and he may face legal action by concerned authorities in the country he is staying, a person familiar with the matter said.

SIT, Blue Corner Notice: Investigation Key Points

  • The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Karnataka government to probe the sexual abuse charges against Prajwal wrote the MEA to cancel his diplomatic passport after an arrest warrant was issued against him by a local court.

  • A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on Revanna's whereabouts has already been issued by the Interpol following a request by the SIT.

  • Earlier this month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prajwal travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and he did not seek political clearance for the trip. "No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany. Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry has not issued visa note for any other country," the MEA spokesperson said.

