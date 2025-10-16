Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, left, shoots to score past Roma's goalkeeper Rachele Baldi during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.
Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, center, celebrates after scoring her sides fourth goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides third goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.
Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, right, challenges Roma's Winonah Heatley during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.
Barcelona's Kika Nazareth, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides second goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.
Roma's Evelyne Viens heads the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, center right, and Roma's Winonah Heatley head the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.
Roma's Winonah Heatley, left, blocks a shot by Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.
Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo, right, challenges Roma's Evelyne Viens during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.
Barcelona's Esmee Brugts, left, celebrates with teammate after scoring her sides first goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.