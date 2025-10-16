Football

Roma Vs Barcelona, UEFA Women’s Champions League: Blaugrana Run Riot With 4-0 Victory

Barcelona Women delivered a ruthless display to crush Roma Women 4-0 at the Stadio Tre Fontane in their UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 group stage clash. Esmee Brugts set the tone with a lightning-fast opener inside two minutes, and Kika Nazareth, Alexia Putellas, and Caroline Graham Hansen added further goals as Barcelona dominated possession and fired 29 shots. Roma struggled to cope with the relentless Catalan attack, with goalkeeper Rachele Baldi pulling off several key saves to prevent an even heavier defeat. The win gave Barcelona successive group-stage victories, reinforcing their dominance, while Roma remain in search of their first points.

UEFA Women’s Champions League: Barcelona vs Roma
UEFA Women’s Champions League: Roma Vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, left, shoots to score past Roma's goalkeeper Rachele Baldi during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.

2/10
UEFA Women’s Champions League: Roma Vs Barcelona
UEFA Women’s Champions League: Barcelona vs Roma | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, center, celebrates after scoring her sides fourth goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.

3/10
UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona vs Roma
UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Roma Vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides third goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.

4/10
UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Roma Vs Barcelona
UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona vs Roma | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, right, challenges Roma's Winonah Heatley during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.

5/10
Womens Champions League Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Roma
Women's Champions League Soccer Match: Roma Vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Barcelona's Kika Nazareth, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides second goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.

6/10
Womens Champions League Soccer Match: Roma Vs Barcelona
Women's Champions League Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Roma | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Roma's Evelyne Viens heads the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.

7/10
Italy Soccer Womens Champions League: Barcelona vs Roma
Italy Soccer Women's Champions League: Roma Vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, center right, and Roma's Winonah Heatley head the ball during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.

8/10
Italy Soccer Womens Champions League: Roma Vs Barcelona
Italy Soccer Women's Champions League: Barcelona vs Roma | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Roma's Winonah Heatley, left, blocks a shot by Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.

9/10
Barcelona vs Roma
Roma Vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo, right, challenges Roma's Evelyne Viens during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.

10/10
Roma Vs Barcelona
Barcelona vs Roma | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Barcelona's Esmee Brugts, left, celebrates with teammate after scoring her sides first goal during the Women's Champions League soccer match between Roma and Barcelona, at the Tre Fontane stadium in Rome.

