Roma Vs Barcelona, UEFA Women’s Champions League: Blaugrana Run Riot With 4-0 Victory

Barcelona Women delivered a ruthless display to crush Roma Women 4-0 at the Stadio Tre Fontane in their UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 group stage clash. Esmee Brugts set the tone with a lightning-fast opener inside two minutes, and Kika Nazareth, Alexia Putellas, and Caroline Graham Hansen added further goals as Barcelona dominated possession and fired 29 shots. Roma struggled to cope with the relentless Catalan attack, with goalkeeper Rachele Baldi pulling off several key saves to prevent an even heavier defeat. The win gave Barcelona successive group-stage victories, reinforcing their dominance, while Roma remain in search of their first points.