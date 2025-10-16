Kohli and Rohit headline India’s preparations for Perth ODI, focusing on the fifty-over format
The series could be their last Australia appearance as form and fitness shape future prospects according to reports
Both veterans boast stellar ODI records against Australia, adding intrigue to the contest
On arrival in Perth, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma wasted no time and hit the ground running. The senior batters spent a heavy session in the nets during India’s first practice ahead of the ODI series against Australia, which kicks off on Sunday.
Rohit and Kohli, now limited to the fifty-over format and last seen in action during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, remain the focus for India as they prepare for the three-match series.
Nets and Team Arrival
Both former captains batted for close to thirty minutes on Thursday, working on their skills and tempo. The Indian squad landed in two groups across Wednesday and Thursday, ready for a packed tour featuring three ODIs and five T20 games.
After finishing his batting stint, Rohit Sharma was seen engaged in a lengthy conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir, discussing strategies for the upcoming challenge.
Retirements and Career Milestones
The build-up gains added significance with both Rohit and Kohli retiring from T20I and Test cricket after the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last year and earlier this year respectively. Their presence in Australia could mark the final time these stalwarts feature in ODIs on Australian soil.
Their future in the 2027 World Cup is uncertain, with age and fitness likely to dictate participation. However, new captain Shubman Gill has backed the duo, highlighting their experience as a major asset.
Post practice, Kohli made time to chat with bowling coach Morne Morkel and shared a light moment with pacer Arshdeep Singh. The full squad will continue preparations with further training sessions scheduled on Friday and Saturday.
Rohit, Kohli Down Under
Virat Kohli has played 50 ODIs against Australia, scoring 2451 runs at an average of 54.46 and a strike rate of 93.69. He has eight ODI hundreds against the Aussies, with a best of 123.
Kohli’s numbers stand out in Australia too, with 1327 runs from 29 ODIs, averaging 51.03 and a top score of 133 not out. He has five centuries to his name in Australia.
Rohit Sharma’s stats are equally impressive: 46 ODIs and 2407 runs versus Australia, averaging 57.30 with a strike rate of 96.01. He has eight hundreds, including his first double century (209) against them in 2013.
In Australian conditions, Rohit has played 30 ODIs and scored 1328 runs at an average of 53.12, with a highest of 171 not out and five centuries.