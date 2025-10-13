Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

Ravi Shastri says Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma must deliver strong performances to cement 2027 ODI World Cup berths
Draws parallels with Steve Smith, who retired from ODIs in March 2024 for Australia
Lauds young batters like Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill
Ravi Shastri, the 63-year-old former head coach who led India from 2017 to 2021, emphasised that the upcoming ODI series against Australia is a crucial test for both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
The three-match series is set to begin in Perth on October 19, and Shastri made his remarks during Kayo Sport's Summer of Cricket launch in Sydney, as reported by cricket.com.au. According to him, both players must deliver strong performances to cement their places for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
He stated, “That’s why they’re here (playing the ODI series against Australia). They’re part of the mix. It depends on their fitness, their hunger and, of course, form. So, I think this series is very important to see how they go. They themselves will know by the end of this series how they feel and then it’s their call.”
Age, Experience And Emerging Talent Shape Future Selection
Currently, ODI cricket is the only international format that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play for India. The 50-over World Cup is still two years away, scheduled for 2027. By that time, Rohit Sharma will be 40 years old and Virat Kohli will be 38.
Recently, Shubman Gill replaced Rohit as India’s ODI captain, signalling a generational shift in leadership. Both veterans last played for India during the Champions Trophy in February 2024, where India emerged victorious. Rohit was named Player Of The Match in the final, while Kohli ranked among the top five batters throughout the tournament.
Shastri drew parallels with Steve Smith, who retired from ODIs in March 2025 for Australia. He remarked, “At that age, you’ve got to enjoy it, and you still have to have the hunger. But there’s no substitute for experience when it comes to the big games, as we saw in the Champions Trophy. Come the big games, and the big boys step up.”
India’s White-Ball Strength Boosted By Young Talent And All-Rounders
Ravi Shastri also commented on India’s comparative strength in white-ball cricket over red-ball formats. He said, “India is much stronger in white ball than the red ball. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli… they know that these youngsters are pushing them.”
Shastri highlighted the performances of young talents such as Tilak Varma, whose innings in the recent Asia Cup final he described as “absolutely fantastic.” He further noted that performing under pressure, as Varma did, was particularly impressive. He also mentioned promising batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.
In addition to batting talent, Shastri pointed out India’s depth in all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel, concluding that these factors make India a formidable unit in limited-overs cricket.
(With PTI inputs)