Virat Kohli’s Cryptic Tweet Ahead Of India vs Australia 2025 ODI Series Fuels Retirement Speculation

Virat Kohli shared a cryptic message on Twitter ahead of the India vs Australia 2025 ODI series, sparking speculation among fans and experts about his future in international cricket

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Virat Kohli’s Cryptic Tweet on retirement rumours Ahead Of Ind vs Aus ODI Series
Virat Kohli’s Cryptic Tweet Ahead Of India vs Australia 2025 ODI Series Fuels Retirement Speculation Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli and Team India landed in Perth ahead of the India vs Australia 3-ODI series, which starts on October 19

  • Hours after arrival, Kohli posted a cryptic message on X, sparking speculation about his ODI future

  • Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return for this tour after a long break from Cricket

Veteran India cricketer Virat Kohli has landed in Perth along with other Indian players as the team prepares for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The Shubman Gill-led squad arrived after a long flight, and fans have been eagerly following every update from the players as the team begins its Australia tour.

Questions about the future of senior players, particularly in the ODI format, have added to the buzz surrounding the series.

Hours after touching down in Perth, Kohli took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a cryptic message, writing: “The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up.” The post went viral instantly, with fans and analysts speculating about whether it hints at his international cricket future, especially with the 2027 ICC World Cup approaching.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Reach Perth

Alongside Kohli, former India captain Rohit Sharma also landed in Perth alongside other Indian players after the long journey from Delhi. The players were seen heading straight to their hotel, skipping media interactions, as they focus on rest and recovery ahead of the series opener.

Related Content

The first match of the three-match ODI series will be played in Perth on October 19, followed by matches in Adelaide and Sydney. With the Australia tour being a crucial preparation for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, the management is keen to integrate seasoned players like Kohli and Rohit with emerging stars.

India Vs Australia 2025: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Philippe (WK), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann

Published At:
