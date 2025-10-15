Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Not Retire After The ODI Series In Australia: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Reveals

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla has shrugged off all the talks around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI retirement after the 3-match series in Australia, which starts from 19th October onwards

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharmas ODI Future And BCCIs Approach
The last ODI tournament that Virat and Kohli and Rohit Sharma played was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla claims the ODI series against Australia will not be Rohit and Kohli's last series

  • Rajiv Shukla believes India will benefit from the presence of Rohit and Kohli

  • The IND Vs AUS 3-match ODI series starts from 19th October onwards

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla has dropped a major bombshell on the futures of former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in One-day internationals. This comes just 4 days before Shubman Gill leads the ODI team for the first time in the 3-match series against Australia from October 19 onwards.

There is plenty of buzz and excitement around this series, majorly for two reasons. First is that it will be Shubman Gill's first real test as an ODI captain after taking over the reigns in the longest format earlier this year. Secondly it will be Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's first international appearance since winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in March.

Speculations around these two cricketer's futures have been making a lot of news, with many believing that a quite series with the bat will lead to their permanent departure from the Indian team. Others feel that it will be unfair to judge them or get them out of the team on the basis of these 3 matches.

The last time both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played high-stakes competitive cricket was during the IPL 2025 edition, where the latter finally won the trophy after 18 years of agony.

Fans will be happy to see their favourite stars take the field once again, at the same time they are also fearful about this 3-match series being their last. But there is a twist in the tale.

Related Content
Related Content

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, during an interview with ANI, recently made positive claims about Ro-Ko's future. Shukla dismissed all speculations about the duo's retirement and possible exit after the series in Australia.

"As far as this being their last series is concerned, it is nothing like that. We should never go into these things. It is up to the players when they would retire. To say this would be their last series is absolutely wrong." - Shukla told ANI.

The 66-year-old further stated that Rohit and Kohli's presence in the Indian team will benefit the young squad and affirmed that India will successfully beat the Aussies on their backyard.

"This is very beneficial for us (Rohit and Kohli's presence). Because both of them are great batsmen, and in the presence of both of them, I think we will be successful in defeating Australia." - Rajiv Shukla added.

The 3-match ODI series will start from Perth's Optus Stadium on October 19th. The 2nd (23 Oct) and 3rd (25 Oct) will take place in Adelaide and Sydney respectively. India will also play a 5-match T20I series from 29th October to 8th November.

India's squad for the ODI series - Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's squad for the T20I series - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Dislodge Jones, Beaumont | ENG-W 33/2 (5)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Srikar Bharat Blazes To Century

  3. Samoa Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: SAM Eye Win

  4. Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: JPN Bowlers Keep QAT In Check

  5. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. HAM Fields Six Candidates in Bihar Polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Bolsters NDA Front

  5. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  5. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Srikar Bharat Blazes To Century

  3. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  4. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  5. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Dislodge Jones, Beaumont | ENG-W 33/2 (5)

  6. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  7. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  8. 20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer