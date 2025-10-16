India Tour Of Australia: Shubman Gill-Led Side Land Late In Perth Due To Flight Delay - Video

India’s tour of Australia begins as the Gill-led squad landed in Perth at 4 AM after a four-hour delayed departure from Delhi, ahead of the 3-ODI and 5-T20I series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Tour Of Australia: Shubman Gill-Led Side Land Late In Perth Due To Flight Delay
India Tour Of Australia: Shubman Gill-Led Side Land Late In Perth Due To Flight Delay Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India landed in Perth at 4 a.m. (local time) after a four-hour flight delay from Delhi

  • India will begin their Australia tour on October 19 in Perth

  • Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the squad for the ODI series

India’s tour of Australia was supposed to begin with fanfare, but on October 16 it got off to a shaky start. The Shubman Gill-led squad finally landed in Perth around 4 a.m. local time, after their Delhi-Singapore leg was delayed by nearly four hours.

Verterans players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among those in the first batch, and despite the fatigue, the team checked into their hotel quietly and skipped media interactions.

Watch the video:

Delay Scares But India Looks Ahead to ODI Series

Indian players missed planned transit windows, and what was supposed to be an early evening arrival stretched into the dead of night. Once in Perth, security was tight, and the team moved straight to rest without fanfare.

Despite the rough travel, India’s focus is already shifting to the field. The first ODI is scheduled for October 19 in Perth, followed by games in Adelaide and Sydney. The late arrival might force adjustments in training plans, but the team remains optimistic that the setback won’t derail their momentum.

Veterans Kohli and Rohit, who have stepped away from Tests and T20Is, are expected to command attention in what could be their final tour Down Under. Meanwhile, Gill’s fresh captaincy in ODIs carries added weight as he leads a mixed squad into a tightly contested Australia series.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs Australia 2025: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Philippe (WK), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Ishan Kishan Crosses 150, Jharkhand On Charge

  2. India Tour Of Australia: Shubman Gill-Led Side Land Late In Perth Due To Flight Delay - Video

  3. Gill Hugging Rohit, Kohli's Thumbs-Up And More: Best Moments From Indian Team's Australia Departure

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: What Is India's Position After Pakistan's Win Over South Africa?

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 1 Report: Siddhesh Lad’s 116, Ajay Mandal Delivers Rescue Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  4. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  3. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  4. Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

  5. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

Entertainment News

  1. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  2. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  3. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  4. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  5. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  2. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  3. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire: Pakistani Government

  4. Russia Pushes Back Against Trump Warning That The Russian Economy Is Near Collapse

  5. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

Latest Stories

  1. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  3. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  4. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  5. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  6. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

  7. 100 Per Cent Increase In Witch-Hunting & Honour Killings In Jharkhand

  8. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports