India Tour Of Australia: Shubman Gill-Led Side Land Late In Perth Due To Flight Delay - Video

India landed in Perth at 4 a.m. (local time) after a four-hour flight delay from Delhi
India will begin their Australia tour on October 19 in Perth
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the squad for the ODI series
India’s tour of Australia was supposed to begin with fanfare, but on October 16 it got off to a shaky start. The Shubman Gill-led squad finally landed in Perth around 4 a.m. local time, after their Delhi-Singapore leg was delayed by nearly four hours.
Verterans players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among those in the first batch, and despite the fatigue, the team checked into their hotel quietly and skipped media interactions.
Watch the video:
Delay Scares But India Looks Ahead to ODI Series
Indian players missed planned transit windows, and what was supposed to be an early evening arrival stretched into the dead of night. Once in Perth, security was tight, and the team moved straight to rest without fanfare.
Despite the rough travel, India’s focus is already shifting to the field. The first ODI is scheduled for October 19 in Perth, followed by games in Adelaide and Sydney. The late arrival might force adjustments in training plans, but the team remains optimistic that the setback won’t derail their momentum.
Veterans Kohli and Rohit, who have stepped away from Tests and T20Is, are expected to command attention in what could be their final tour Down Under. Meanwhile, Gill’s fresh captaincy in ODIs carries added weight as he leads a mixed squad into a tightly contested Australia series.
India Vs Australia 2025: Squads
India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Philippe (WK), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann