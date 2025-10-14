Gautam Gambhir Non-Committal On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For ICC ODI World Cup 2027

Gambhir refuses to confirm Kohli and Rohit's ODI World Cup 2027 roles
Gill now leads in both Tests and ODIs, marking a generational shift in Indian cricket
India to play nine ODIs in two months, starting with the Australia tour
India head coach Gautam Gambhir remained non-committal about former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's participation in the ICC ODI World Cup 2027. He emphasised the importance of focusing on the present, noting the tournament is over two years away.
This follows reports that both players are keen to participate in the global showpiece. The Indian team is undergoing a notable transition under Gambhir's leadership, with Shubman Gill now acting as the skipper of both Test and ODI sides.
On Tuesday, India completed a 2-0 Test series sweep of the visiting West Indies. After the innings and 140-run win in Ahmedabad, India beat the Windies by seven wickets in Delhi.
Focusing On The Present For ODI World Cup 2027 Aspirations
The ODI World Cup remains over two years away, and coach Gambhir underscored the need to stay in the present. He acknowledged Kohli and Sharma as "quality players", stating their experience "is going to be valuable in Australia" upon their return.
India will play nine ODIs in the next two months, starting with Australia fixtures. Shubhman Gill & Co. will be Down Under for a limited-overs tour, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. Gambhir expressed his hope for their successful tour, which starts on October 19 with the first ODI.
Both veterans, who will be 39 (Kohli) and 40 (Rohit) respectively by 2027, face uncertainty. With Gill's appointment as ODI skipper, national selectors have effectively begun a transition phase. And their future likely hinges on forthcoming ODI performances.
"Hopefully those two guys can have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team we can have a successful series," Gambhir said.
Criteria For Player Selection And Team Transformation
The Indian team has transformed across all formats under Gambhir over the past year. When selecting players for the national team, Gambhir outlined his checklist.
He prioritises "talent", followed by "work ethic". Character within the dressing room is also crucial, particularly for red-ball cricket. And he assesses what players "bring on the table" beyond just runs and wickets, emphasising their hunger for success.
"First and foremost, you look at talent. Then you look at the work ethic. You look at the characters in that dressing room, especially in red-ball cricket.
"You look at what they bring on the table, apart from the amount of runs and wickets they do, I think how hungry they are. And if you've got all those attributes, you will definitely have a successful Test career." Gambhir explained.
Gambhir views international cricket as an "insecure environment" due to intense competition for national spots. He believes giving players a "longer run" is crucial, recognising that only 15 players represent the country while many others await their chance.
"For me, giving them a longer run is very, very important because as we all know that international cricket is a very insecure environment because only 15 players can go on to represent the country and there are so many people waiting for their opportunity."
He stressed the importance of picking the "right characters" first, and then offering them a sustained opportunity. This approach keeps players content and avoids constant "chopping and changing".
Gambhir personally dislikes the term “dropping” players, feeling emotional when deserving players miss out. He states, “you don’t drop players, you only select players.”
Coaching Empathy And Valued Work Ethic
Leaving players out presents difficulties for coaches. Gambhir stresses that a coach must be “empathetic” rather than ruthless. He values the work ethic displayed by the Test squad, noting the team that toured England showed exceptional dedication.
Gambhir said, “For me, that was a huge tick,” indicating this demonstrated commitment holds exceptional importance for him.
India settled for a 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series in England, with Shubhman Gill leading the team for the first time.