India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

Indian ODI squad will depart for Australia in two separate batches from New Delhi
The ODI series will mark the international return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
The ODI series will also be the first under the leadership of Shubman Gill
The Indian ODI squad with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in it will depart for Australia in two separate batches from New Delhi. India are set to play Australia in three ODIs followed by five T20Is. The One Day International series will mark the return of Virat and Rohit to the international set up for the first time since India's Champions Trophy triumph. This will also be the first ODI series for the Men In Blue after Shubman Gill's takeover of captaincy in the format.
According to PTI, one group of players will leave in the morning of Tuesday, October 14 while the second batch is likely to fly out later in the evening, depending on the availability of business class tickets for the long-haul flight.
“Virat and Rohit will touch down in the capital either on the day of departure or a day prior,” a source in the know told PTI.
The team will fly to Perth where the first ODI against Australia will be played on October 19.
India vs Australia series schedule
India will tour Australia in October and November for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series.
1st ODI: Sunday, October 19 at Perth Stadium, Perth
2nd ODI: Thursday, October 23 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
3rd ODI: Sunday, October 26 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
1st T20I: Tuesday, November 4 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
2nd T20I: Thursday, November 6 at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
3rd T20I: Saturday, November 8 at Manuka Oval, Canberra
4th T20I: Sunday, November 9 at Manuka Oval, Canberra
5th T20I: Tuesday, November 11 at The Gabba, Brisbane
This will be the first bilateral limited over series between India and Australia since 2020.
India ODI squad for Australia Tour 2025: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.