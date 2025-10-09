India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

India vs Australia series: The Indian team will fly to Perth where the first ODI against Australia will be played on October 19. This will be Gill's maiden series as an ODI captain

India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date
India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian ODI squad will depart for Australia in two separate batches from New Delhi

  • The ODI series will mark the international return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

  • The ODI series will also be the first under the leadership of Shubman Gill

The Indian ODI squad with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in it will depart for Australia in two separate batches from New Delhi. India are set to play Australia in three ODIs followed by five T20Is. The One Day International series will mark the return of Virat and Rohit to the international set up for the first time since India's Champions Trophy triumph. This will also be the first ODI series for the Men In Blue after Shubman Gill's takeover of captaincy in the format.

According to PTI, one group of players will leave in the morning of Tuesday, October 14 while the second batch is likely to fly out later in the evening, depending on the availability of business class tickets for the long-haul flight.

“Virat and Rohit will touch down in the capital either on the day of departure or a day prior,” a source in the know told PTI.

This will be Gill's maiden series as an ODI captain.

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir hosted the team for a dinner his residence in New Delhi's Rajinder Nagar.

The team will fly to Perth where the first ODI against Australia will be played on October 19.

India vs Australia series schedule

India will tour Australia in October and November for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series.

  • 1st ODI: Sunday, October 19 at Perth Stadium, Perth

  • 2nd ODI: Thursday, October 23 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

  • 3rd ODI: Sunday, October 26 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

  • 1st T20I: Tuesday, November 4 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

  • 2nd T20I: Thursday, November 6 at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

  • 3rd T20I: Saturday, November 8 at Manuka Oval, Canberra

  • 4th T20I: Sunday, November 9 at Manuka Oval, Canberra

  • 5th T20I: Tuesday, November 11 at The Gabba, Brisbane

This will be the first bilateral limited over series between India and Australia since 2020.

India ODI squad for Australia Tour 2025: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
