Gautam Gambhir Organizes Open-Air Dinner For Team India Before Delhi Test, Weather May Play Spoilsport: Report

In reply, India piled on 448/5 declared, riding on centuries from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and Ravindra Jadeja (104*). West Indies, in the second innings, batted even worse, being bowled out for just 146 runs. Jadeja, took a total of eight wickets in the match alsong with a century, was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance in his debut as the vice-captain of the Indian Test side.