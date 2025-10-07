Gautam Gambhir Organizes Open-Air Dinner For Team India Before Delhi Test, Weather May Play Spoilsport: Report

Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir is reportedly set to organize dinner for the team ahead of the 2nd Test against West Indies in Delhi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gautam Gambhir Organizes Open-Air Dinner For Team India Before Delhi Test
Gautam Gambhir Organizes Open-Air Dinner For Team India Before Delhi Test, Weather May Play Spoilsport: Report Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Gautam Gambhir is reportedly set to host a dinner for Indian team in his Delhi residence

India will play their 2nd Test against West Indies in Delhi on October 10

India won the first Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has invited the entire squad and support staff to a special dinner at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 8, ahead of the second Test against the West Indies. The match is scheduled to begin on October 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

According to reports, Gambhir plans to host the gathering in the garden area of his home, aiming for an open-air setting to foster team bonding. However, the event is weather-dependent and may be canceled if rain disrupts the capital's conditions.

India Lead 1-0 In The Series

India enter the Delhi Test with momentum, having taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after a dominant innings and 140-run win over the West Indies in the opening Test in Ahmedabad.

West Indies scored only 162 runs in 44.1 overs after opting to bat first. Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball, taking 4 wickets in the first innings. Jasprit Burmah gave some late blows to the Caribbean side and picked up three wickets.

In reply, India piled on 448/5 declared, riding on centuries from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and Ravindra Jadeja (104*). West Indies, in the second innings, batted even worse, being bowled out for just 146 runs. Jadeja, took a total of eight wickets in the match alsong with a century, was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance in his debut as the vice-captain of the Indian Test side.

India’s Position in the World Test Championship Standings

The upcoming Test is crucial for both teams. While India will look to seal a clean sweep and consolidate their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, the West Indies will aim to avoid a whitewash.

India currently sits third in the WTC table, with three wins, one draw, and two losses. A victory in the Delhi Test would significantly boost their chances of qualifying for the WTC final.

Published At:
