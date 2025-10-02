IND Vs WI: A Look At World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table Ahead Of India-West Indies Series

Outlook Sports Desk
India vs West Indies
Indian skipper Shubman Gill (left) and Roston Chase of West Indies at the toss. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • WTC 2025-27 points table will come into play in this series

  • AUS lead the way with 100 PCT% with IND in fourth spot

  • West Indies need a positive result after their 0-3 whitewash back home

The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, will face West Indies cricket team in a two-match Test series starting from October 2, Thursday in Ahmedabad. The second Test will be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium from Oct 10-14. The series victory will mean a lot for Gill and company as they will earn 24 WTC points and their PCT% will rise to 61.90.

However, if India do go on to lose both their games, their PCT% will drop to 33.33. If both matches end in a draw, IND's PCT% will fall to 42.85. However, a 1-0 series victory sees them earn PCT% 52.38 and if they lose and draw one, their PCT% will be at 38.

As of now, West Indies have no points in their bag after their 0-3 whitewash at the hands of Australia in the WTC 2025-27 table. However, a series victory could see them pip India and take fourth spot.

WTC 2025-27 Points Table

POSITION TEAM MATCHES WINS DEFEATS DRAW POINTS PENALTY PCT%
1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 0 100
2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 0 66.67
3 India 5 2 2 1 28 0 46.67
4 England 5 2 2 1 26 2 43.33
5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 0 16.67
6 West Indies 3 0 3 0 0 0 0
7 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Australia lead the table with 100 PCT% and will remain in top spot till the start of the 1st Ashes Test in Perth on November 21, 2025. The Sri Lankans are in second spot but either of India and West Indies cannot overtake the later irrespective of the series result.

