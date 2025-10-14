ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India strengthen grip on third spot after 2-0 series sweep against West Indies

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table India vs West Indies Test Results
Indian players celebrate with the trophy after wining the India and West Indies test match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct.14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  1. Updated World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table after India’s 2-0 series sweep

  2. India strengthen position at third with dominant win over West Indies in Delhi

  3. Pakistan–South Africa result in Lahore could shake up middle positions

Team India strengthened their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 by defeating the West Indies by seven wickets in the second and final Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

With this 2-0 series sweep, India extended their unbeaten streak against the Caribbean side to 27 Tests and boosted their points percentage from 55.56 to 61.90, keeping them firmly in third place on the WTC points table.

KL Rahul anchored the chase with an unbeaten 58 off 108 balls, while B Sai Sudharsan contributed 39 from 76 deliveries, as captain Shubman Gill’s men knocked off the 121-run target in just 35.2 overs.

At the top of the standings, Australia continue to dominate with a perfect record, three wins in three matches, giving them a PCT of 100. Sri Lanka sit second with a PCT of 66.67, having won one and drawn one from their two matches so far. India’s 2-0 series win keeps them at No. 3, but they remain well placed to push higher depending on upcoming results.

England, who have played the most matches in the current WTC cycle after India, occupy fourth place with a PCT of 43.33 from five outings, two wins, two losses, and one draw. The Three Lions are gearing up for The Ashes next month, a series that could have a major impact on their WTC campaign.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are placed fifth with a PCT of 16.67 after managing one draw and one defeat from two matches. The West Indies, after their defeat in Delhi, remain winless in the current cycle and sit sixth with 0 PCT.

Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand are yet to get off the mark but are currently in action, with the ongoing Pakistan–South Africa Test in Lahore likely to shuffle the lower half of the table.

India’s dominant win in Delhi was also a showcase of individual brilliance. Shubman Gill led confidently in his first home Test series as captain, while Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his stunning form with 175 in the first innings, his highest Test score so far.

Kuldeep Yadav claimed 12 wickets across both innings to earn the Player of the Match award, while Ravindra Jadeja, who consistently delivered with both bat and ball, was named Player of the Series.

However, India’s spot in the top three is not fully secured, they could temporarily drop to fourth if the ongoing Pakistan–South Africa Test produces a result. But for now, the 2-0 sweep over West Indies has put them firmly on track in their WTC campaign and extended their dominance in home conditions.

Australia remain the team to beat at the top, with Sri Lanka and India chasing closely behind. The next few months promise to be decisive as major series across continents shape the early standings in the 2025-27 cycle.

