Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

New Zealand’s former captain Kane Williamson has been named the new strategic advisor for Lucknow Super Giants, taking over from Zaheer Khan ahead of the upcoming IPL season

CT 2025, SA vs NZ Semifinal: Kane Williamson celebrates after scoring a century
  • Kane Williamson joins Lucknow Super Giants as strategic advisor ahead of IPL 2026, reuniting with Sanjiv Goenka’s setup

  • On a casual NZC contract, he’ll skip England T20Is but target a return for the ODIs and 2026 T20 World Cup

  • Bharat Arun comes in as bowling coach as LSG aim to rebound after two seventh-place finishes

Lucknow Super Giants have brought in New Zealand great Kane Williamson as their new strategic advisor ahead of the 2026 IPL season.

Team owner Sanjiv Goenka made the announcement on Thursday morning, calling the 35-year-old "an invaluable addition" for his leadership, tactical acumen, and deep understanding of the game.

This move marks a reunion of sorts, Williamson, who earlier represented Durban Super Giants, Sanjiv Goenka’s SA20 franchise, replaces Zaheer Khan as LSG’s strategic advisor. The Kiwi batter was one of five New Zealand players to decline central contracts to pursue franchise cricket around the world.

England, meanwhile, have announced their playing XIs for the New Zealand series.

While he hasn’t retired from international cricket, Williamson is currently on a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket and is expected to make selective appearances, keeping his focus on the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Williamson last featured for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai in March. He will skip the upcoming T20I series at home against England but is targeting a comeback during the ODI leg that begins in his hometown Tauranga on October 26.

Though a seasoned IPL campaigner, Williamson’s last couple of years as a player have been quiet. He featured in 10 IPL seasons between 2015 and 2024, earning the Orange Cap in 2018 with 735 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team he also captained.

After leaving SRH in 2022, he joined Gujarat Titans but was hampered by injury in 2023 and played only two games in 2024. He went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, signaling a likely shift in focus towards off-field roles.

Williamson also turned out for London Spirit in The Hundred earlier this year, scoring 204 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 129.93, steady, if not spectacular. While this will be his first stint in a support staff role, his reputation as one of cricket’s sharpest minds and most respected leaders precedes him.

The Lucknow franchise has seen a shake-up in its backroom setup as well, with Bharat Arun coming in as bowling coach after his successful spell with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The team has retained Australian Justin Langer as head coach, while English cricketer Carl Crow has been appointed as the spin bowling coach.

With Williamson now on board, Lucknow will hope his calm authority and strategic clarity can spark a turnaround in fortunes.

Published At:
