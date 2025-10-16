NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

England unveil playing XI with Harry Brook as captain for 1st T20I at Hagley Oval on Oct 18
Squad features four wicket-keeping options, strong batting lineup with Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell
Three-match T20I series schedule: 2nd T20I – Oct 20, Hagley Oval, Christchurch; 3rd T20I – Oct 23, Eden Park, Auckland
England have revealed their starting XI for the opening T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch this Saturday, signaling the start of an exciting white-ball series in New Zealand.
Harry Brook, who took over as England’s white-ball captain earlier this year, will lead the side as the team embarks on three T20Is followed by three one-day internationals.
The selection is notable for the depth in wicket-keeping options. Jos Buttler is expected to take up the gloves, while Phil Salt and Tom Banton bring firepower at the top of the order, and Jordan Cox adds further flexibility. Jacob Bethell joins Brook in the middle order, giving England a balanced batting lineup.
England have opted for a mix of pace and spin in their bowling department. Sam Curran and Brydon Carse spearhead the pace attack, with Luke Wood providing specialist T20 support.
The spin department features Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson, with Bethell capable of contributing off-spin as well. Jamie Overton and Sonny Baker have been left on the bench.
New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I: ENG Playing XI
ENG XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
New Zealand vs England T20I Series Schedule:
New Zealand vs England 1st T20I – Oct 18, Sat – Hagley Oval, Christchurch – 11:45 AM
New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I – Oct 20, Mon – Hagley Oval, Christchurch – 11:45 AM
New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I – Oct 23, Thu – Eden Park, Auckland – 11:45 AM