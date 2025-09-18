Zaheer Khan Steps Down As Lucknow Super Giants Mentor - Report

After just one season, Zaheer Khan has reportedly stepped down from his role at LSG, citing differences with the team’s management and coaching staff

Zaheer Khan Part Ways Lucknow Super Giants
File photo of Zaheer Khan as Lucknow Super Giants mentor. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zaheer Khan resigns as Lucknow Super Giants mentor after one season, citing differences with head coach Justin Langer and owner Sanjeev Goenka

  • Despite a strong bond with captain Rishabh Pant, he was frustrated with management’s "cluttered thinking" and LSG’s inconsistent IPL 2025 run

  • Joined in August 2024 succeeding Gautam Gambhir, Zaheer oversaw scouting, strategy, and team planning before exiting

Lucknow Super Giants’ mentor Zaheer Khan has resigned after just one season, notifying the franchise on Thursday and ending a brief but eventful tenure with the team.

According to an ESPN report, Zaheer Khan’s exit from LSG is understood to have arisen from differences in vision and approach with head coach Justin Langer and team owner Sanjeev Goenka.

While Zaheer maintained a strong and cordial relationship with captain Rishabh Pant, he was reportedly frustrated with what he perceived as "cluttered thinking" within the management and coaching setup.

This, combined with LSG’s inconsistent performances in the second half of IPL 2025, contributed to the mentor deciding to part ways. Sources suggest that Zaheer had envisioned a more structured and strategic approach to the franchise’s planning and on-field execution, which did not fully align with the current leadership’s methods.

Zaheer joined LSG in August 2024, filling the vacancy left by Gautam Gambhir, who had departed the franchise after IPL 2023 to join Kolkata Knight Riders and is now the head coach of the India men’s cricket team.

Before his tenure at LSG, Zaheer had an extensive association with Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022, contributing to their scouting, planning, and strategic operations.

He had signed a two-year contract with LSG, taking on the responsibility of shaping the franchise’s long-term strategy, scouting emerging talent, and overseeing overall team planning. His departure after just one season marks a significant change in LSG’s backroom setup ahead of the next IPL campaign.

