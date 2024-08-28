Cricket

IPL 2025: Zaheer Khan Set To Join LSG As Mentor - Report

Zaheer Khan is all set to join the Lucknow Super Giants as their mentor ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction

Lucknow Super Giants to appoint Zaheer Khan as mentor
Lucknow Super Giants to appoint Zaheer Khan as mentor Photo: File
info_icon

Zaheer Khan is all set to join the Lucknow Super Giants as their mentor ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. (More Cricket News)

The appointment also marks the return of Zaheer back into the IPL franchise setup after two years, having been a part of the Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022, first as the director of cricket, and then the head of global development.

The unveiling is also scheduled at the RPSG Group Headquarters on Wednesday, August 28. 

"Zaheer has been appointed as team mentor and the unveiling will happen later today," sources told PTI.

The 45-year-old will take up the vacant role left by Gautam Gambhir after he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders last year, and also led them to an IPL title in 2024. 

The Super Giants are also currently without a bowling coach after Morne Morkel’s departure, who has joined Gambhir’s coaching staff with the Indian national team.

According to the PTI report, Zaheer will also be involved in player-development programs as well as scouting during the off season.

Zaheer has featured in 100 IPL matches, picking up 102 wickets at an economy of 7.58, playing for three teams - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals). 

Currently, LSG have Justin Langer as their head coach, with Lance Klusener and Adam Voges as his deputies. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jay Shah Fact File: Know All About ICC's Youngest Chairman And Outgoing BCCI Secretary
  2. Jay Shah Named ICC Chairman: From Jagmohan Dalmiya To Shashank Manohar, Know All Indians To Have Taken Helm
  3. Duleep Trophy A Big Tournament; Lot Of Competition For Test Place: Devdutt Padikkal
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Jay Shah: From Ahmedabad To ICC
  5. Netherlands Vs United States, 6th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Series 2024
Football News
  1. Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career
  2. Brighton Take Summer Spending Beyond $250M By Signing Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu
  3. Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Vishal Kaith Hero As MBSG Advance To Final
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo One Shy Of 900 Career Goals: When Is Al-Nassr Forward's Next Match?
  5. Manchester City's Masterplan: Liam And Noel Gallagher To Reunite Oasis After Years
Tennis News
  1. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Mackenzie McDonald, US Open: World No. 1 Overcomes Opponent After First-Set Scare
  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Jelena Ostapenko, Us Open: Japanese Star Downs The Opponent For Rare Top-10 Triumph
  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Kamilla Rakhimova, US Open: World No. 1 Holds Off Challenge To Reach Second Round
  5. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Leader Claims Attack On Car, Says '7 To 8 Bombs Thrown At Vehicle'
  2. Om Parvat Of Uttarakhand Goes Totally Snowless First Time Ever, Leaving Tourists, Officials Worried
  3. Arunachal Pradesh: 3 Soldiers Killed, Several Injured After Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Upper Subansiri
  4. 'Sorry': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder At RG Kar Medical College
  5. IRMS Officer Satish Kumar Becomes First Dalit Chairman Of Railway Board
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  2. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  3. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  4. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  5. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
World News
  1. US Military Open To Escorting Philippine Ships In South China Sea: Official
  2. Microblogging Platform X, Formerly Twitter, Back Online After Brief Outage
  3. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  4. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  5. NASA's Perseverance Rover On Mars Begins Steep Climb To Rim Of Crater
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Leader Claims Attack On Car, Says '7 To 8 Bombs Thrown At Vehicle'
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. 'Sorry': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder At RG Kar Medical College