Zaheer Khan is all set to join the Lucknow Super Giants as their mentor ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. (More Cricket News)
The appointment also marks the return of Zaheer back into the IPL franchise setup after two years, having been a part of the Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022, first as the director of cricket, and then the head of global development.
The unveiling is also scheduled at the RPSG Group Headquarters on Wednesday, August 28.
"Zaheer has been appointed as team mentor and the unveiling will happen later today," sources told PTI.
The 45-year-old will take up the vacant role left by Gautam Gambhir after he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders last year, and also led them to an IPL title in 2024.
The Super Giants are also currently without a bowling coach after Morne Morkel’s departure, who has joined Gambhir’s coaching staff with the Indian national team.
According to the PTI report, Zaheer will also be involved in player-development programs as well as scouting during the off season.
Zaheer has featured in 100 IPL matches, picking up 102 wickets at an economy of 7.58, playing for three teams - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals).
Currently, LSG have Justin Langer as their head coach, with Lance Klusener and Adam Voges as his deputies.