ICC Player Of The Month Awards For September Swept By Indian Openers: Check Who Won It

Youngster Abhishek Sharma is the men's ICC Player of the Month for September
Smriti Mandhana has bagged the women's ICC Player of the Month for September
Mandhana blasted a 50-ball century to break Virat Kohli's record for the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian
Indians won both the men's and women's awards for the ICC Player of the Month for September. Abhishek Sharma won the award in the male category for his exemplary performance in the Asia Cup 2025 while Smriti Mandha won the female division with her outstanding ODI series against Australia, the best team in women's cricket.
Abhishek accumulated 314 runs in seven matches in the month of September at an average of 44.85 and an outstanding strike-rate of 200. The aggressive left-hander was adjudged the player of the tournament in the Asia Cup, also achieved the highest rating points ever in the T20I batting rankings. Abhishek's performance helped India win the Asia Cup.
India's Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett were the other two candidates in race with Sharma.
"It feels great to win this ICC award and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win. I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations. Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset," Abhishek said.
Smriti Mandhana won the women's award and said that such recognition helps her grow as a player.
"A recognition like this pushes me to keep growing and evolving as a player. My aim has always been to deliver my best and win matches for the team," Mandhana said.
The India vice-captain was in some scintillating form in the recent ODI series against Australia where she had scores of 58, 117 and 125 in the three matches.
The Indian women's team vice-captain scored 308 runs in four ODIs during September at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 135.68.
In the third ODI against Australia, Mandhana blasted a 50-ball century to break Virat Kohli's record for the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian.