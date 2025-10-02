There has always been a kind of sadness that lingers after the effigy of Ravana turns to ashes. His very name, Raavan, means ‘bluebird’ in the Gondi language, a detail that hints at a lost cultural memory, Chinki Sinha, Editor of Outlook, writes in "Raavan Redux: The Anti-Hero’s Many Dimensions". His story, she argues, has been obscured over centuries, appropriated and simplified to serve vested interests, including the political narratives that gained momentum after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year. Ravana, once a complex and multi-dimensional figure, became a symbol moulded to fit particular ideologies, and in that process, the nuances of his character were largely forgotten.