In Sri Lanka, History Stakes Its Claim Over The Raavan Myth

The sites of this Ramayana Trail have no historical basis. Even the Seetha Amman Kovil was built by Tamil estate workers who were brought to the country by colonial Britain in the 19th century. While many Indian academics, courts and authorities deny any factual basis for the Ramayana, it is baffling how a myth is being promoted as reality by some people in Sri Lanka. Ironically, while India promotes Buddhist tourism in India—the cradle of Theravada Buddhism and the land where many Buddha statues and artefacts exist—instead of marketing Theravada Buddhist heritage, Sri Lankan authorities are marketing a myth! When India annually burns effigies of Raavan after spewing venom, it is baffling how Sri Lankan authorities can officially agree to be part of a myth solely for political and commercial purposes and do immense damage by presenting disinformation to the younger generation of both nations. Recorded history is getting distorted as a result. Sigiriya has been falsely described as Chitrakoota, the palace of Raavan’s half-brother Kuber. Isurumuniya is now claimed to be the temple of Raavan’s parent. These need to be immediately corrected.