For Asurs Of Jharkhand, Raavan Is Not A Demon, But Their Own

The year was 2008 and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo was the state chief minister. A programme to burn the effigy of Raavan was organised at Ranchi’s Morabadi ground, and as was the custom, the organisers met Soren and requested him to join the programme and touch off the Raavan effigy. Soren refused, saying that Mahagyani Raavan was his kulaguru, so he could not burn him. Regardless of the assessments proffered by political pundits, Soren’s decision augmented his image among a large section of Adivasis.