Irfan Umair's Story: From Double Shifts As Waiter To Ranji Debut For Mumbai

Who is Irfan Umair: Mumbai latest debutant who bowls left-arm medium fast and picked up a wicket with only his eighth delivery in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar

Who is Irfan Umair: Mumbai latest Ranji Trophy debutant
Who is Irfan Umair: Mumbai latest Ranji Trophy debutant Photo: X/ISPLT20
Mumbai is called the city of dreams. This is what brings millions to the financial capital of India in search of a better life. On of these millions was Irfan Umair, an aspiring cricketer from Ranchi. He wanted to become a fast bowler. Soon, though, he was working double shifts in a restaurant. Things kept getting tougher and tougher until it all turned around through tennis ball cricket. On Thursday, Umair picked up his first wicket in Ranji Trophy on his debut for Mumbai.

Mumbai has given some of the greats to not just Indian cricket but the entire cricketing world. Mumbai Cricket Association is always brimming with the best talent of the world. To make a name in this cutthroat competition is very tough. And yet Umair broke through. With his sheer determination and hard work, Umair broke into the toughest cricketing system in the entire world.

Umair moved to Mumbai in 2017 as a 20-year-old aiming to become a fast bowler. However, lack of money meant he had to work as a waiter very soon. Talking to Indian Express, Umair said that he cried after his first day as a waiter and was being given only INR 300 a day.

Soon, COVID-19 struck and that made life even more difficult for the aspiring fast bowler. Loans piled up and he did not have means to pay the interest back.

However, his life changed through a tennis ball tournament named Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). His tennis ball exploits had helped him make a name in the circuit. He got a contract worth Rs 16 lakh to play in the league and that was life changing.

He left his job where he was getting Rs 12000 a month and focussed on cricket.

He kept performing at club level as well and that helped him become a net bowler with Mumbai’s senior team. Ahead of last year's Ranji Trophy, he was called up for trails but could not attend as he had vacate his rented home the same day.

The next big step came through the Mumbai T20 League which was restarted this year.

“I met (former India cricketer) Abhishek Nayar there and that was when things changed. He backed me and told me that I just need to keep the hard work going. I was later picked for the Mumbai team, which played the Buchi Babu and KSCA invitational tournament. Now I feel all that hard work has paid off, now I hope to do well,” he told Indian Express.

All the struggle bore results for Umair and he is now playing the Ranji Trophy. In his very first spell, the left-arm pacer also dismissed Jammu and Kashmir opener Qamran Iqbal to grab his maiden wicket for Mumbai.

