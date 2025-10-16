Irfan Umair's Story: From Double Shifts As Waiter To Ranji Debut For Mumbai

Mumbai is called the city of dreams. This is what brings millions to the financial capital of India in search of a better life. On of these millions was Irfan Umair, an aspiring cricketer from Ranchi. He wanted to become a fast bowler. Soon, though, he was working double shifts in a restaurant. Things kept getting tougher and tougher until it all turned around through tennis ball cricket. On Thursday, Umair picked up his first wicket in Ranji Trophy on his debut for Mumbai.