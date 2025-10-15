A Stitch in a Lifetime

“What? A tailor?”, would be the disapproval-tinged response by the parents of a young girl when told of their prospective son-in-law’s profession. Of course, their daughter’s skill in ‘silaai-shilaai’ bejeweled her resume alright, they believed. The odds would likewise be stacked against a male cook in the face of Engineers, Doctors, CAs or Lawyers in the marriage market. But in the last 30-odd years, the ‘cook’ has given way to the ‘celebrity chef’. And the tailor that Madhav Agasti started out from has grown into a celebrated men’s dress designer who has designed clothes for some of the most well-known public figures including Bollywood actors. In his autobiography Stitching Stardom For Icons, On and Offscreen published by Penguin Enterprise, Madhav Agasti walks his readers through his childhood in Nagpur, his decision to decamp from home at the age of eighteen to pursue his spark in tailoring. His first few peripatetic years of struggle and then dropping anchor at Bombay is narrated in very simple sentences.