Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

Once a cradle of activism and social thought, Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences now stands at a crossroads, where student protests are met with warnings, police complaints, and disciplinary measures. The tone of dissent on campus has changed, replaced by an atmosphere of caution and surveillance.

Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
TISS students protest
Around 2000 students marched from TISS to Chembur Ambedkar Garden Against CAA (2019). Photo: X.com/FahadZirarAhmad
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Once known for its vibrant culture of student activism and critical engagement, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has seen increasing administrative crackdowns on protests and political expression, raising fears of shrinking academic freedom.

  • Recent actions at the institute reflect a tougher stance against activism and dissent within the campus.

  • Students and observers view the developments as part of a nationwide pattern of curbing dissent in universities, with the new TISS administration accused of reshaping the institution’s democratic ethos and discouraging critical thought among young scholars.

Once hailed as a cradle of critical thought and student-led resistance, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai now finds itself at the centre of a growing storm over academic freedom and political dissent.

Ten students were booked by Mumbai Police in October 2025 for commemorating the death anniversary of activist and former professor G.N. Saibaba. It marked the latest flashpoint in a broader conflict between institutional control and the right to dissent within India's higher education system. This shift has raised concerns about the erosion of academic freedom and democratic values within one of India's premier social science institutions.

The ten  students were booked for organising an unauthorized event on campus to commemorate the first death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba.

Historically, TISS has been a bastion of student activism, with its campus serving as a platform for discussions on social justice, human rights, and governmental policies. Students have actively participated in national movements, including those against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The institute's commitment to social equity and critical inquiry has been central to its identity.

JNUSU Protest at Jantar Mantar - SURESH K PANDEY
Rage And Resistance: Students And Civil Society Protest Demanding The Release Of Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

Recent Crackdowns: A Shift In Administrative Approach

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in the administration's approach towards student activism. Instances of students facing disciplinary actions for participating in protests have become more frequent, raising questions about the institution's stance on academic freedom.

Days before the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The institute authorities cautioned students against holding any protest on its campus against the ceremony and warned them of action by law-enforcement agencies.

One of the most prominent cases involves Ramadas Prini Sivanandan, a Dalit Ph.D. scholar in Development Studies. In April 2024, Sivanandan was suspended for two years and barred from entering all TISS campuses. The administration cited "repetitive misconduct" related to his participation in protests, including a demonstration outside the Indian Parliament organised by the Progressive Students Forum (PSF)-TISS. The protest was against the National Education Policy (NEP) and was perceived by the administration as a misuse of the institute's name.

In March 2025, the Bombay High Court upheld the suspension, stating that there was no “illegality” or “perversity” in the decision. However, in May 2025, the Supreme Court ordered TISS to reinstate Sivanandan, highlighting concerns over the suppression of dissent and the protection of academic freedoms.

On the latest incident related to G.N. Saibaba, The All-India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) termed the development “absolutely appalling,” pointing out that Professor G.N. Saibaba, whose death anniversary the students were marking, had been acquitted twice by the Bombay High Court. “It is shocking that students can now be arrested for holding peaceful protests in support of activists and dissidents, apparently at the prodding of online trolls,” AIPC said.

The All India Student Association highlighted that TISS administration feared the ideas of justice against oppression that GN Saibaba represented. "AISA vehemently condemns this repression. The state once again displays, its aversion to dissent, especially when it comes to students. Democracy cannot survive when students are treated as criminals and intellectual activity is policed.

AISA stands in solidarity with the students of TISS and demands the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs and charges filed against the organiser students," it said in a statement.

Representational Image - null
Nagaland Medical Students Protest Regularisation of 280 Health Workers Without Exams

BY Outlook News Desk

The Muslim Students Federation, in a statement, said that it condemns the action taken by the authorities and the police towards the peaceful gathering of TISS students. “The gathering was not a political rally or protest, but a quiet and dignified act of remembrance for an academic who spent his life speaking for the marginalised and upholding democratic values.”

The Federation expressed concern over what they described as a coordinated attempt by right-wing social media accounts and the institute’s administration to spread false claims. According to them, these efforts were aimed at tarnishing TISS’s legacy and undermining its longstanding commitment to justice, equality, and the struggles of the oppressed.

“Such deliberate efforts to criminalise a simple act of remembrance, and to file an FIR, only serve to create fear and hostility within an academic space that should stand for dialogue, critical thinking, and dissent,” the organisation underscored      

 Implications And Concerns

The increasing administrative actions against student protests at TISS reflect a broader trend of suppressing dissent in academic spaces. Such measures not only undermine the democratic ethos of educational institutions, but also discourage critical engagement with socio-political issues among students.

The cases of Sivanandan and the recent Saibaba event serve as stark reminders of the challenges faced by students advocating for social justice and policy reforms.

A PhD student at TISS said that the clampdown on dissent and protest activities within the institute reflects a deeper shift under the new administration. “What’s happening here is not isolated. It’s part of a larger pattern across the country, where political forces are trying to reshape the academic culture in universities,” the student said, on condition of anonymity.

“Institutions with strong social science traditions have always seen protest as an extension of learning, a way to engage critically and peacefully with power. At TISS, student protests once continued for hundreds of days, embodying that spirit of peaceful dissent. But now, the administration seems intent on dismantling that culture, setting an example for incoming students that questioning authority comes at a cost.”

While the administration asserts the need for maintaining discipline and order, the actions taken against student protests raise fundamental questions about the role of academic institutions in fostering critical thought and democratic engagement. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how TISS will navigate the balance between upholding institutional norms and respecting students’ right to dissent.

Published At:
