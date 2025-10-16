One of the most prominent cases involves Ramadas Prini Sivanandan, a Dalit Ph.D. scholar in Development Studies. In April 2024, Sivanandan was suspended for two years and barred from entering all TISS campuses. The administration cited "repetitive misconduct" related to his participation in protests, including a demonstration outside the Indian Parliament organised by the Progressive Students Forum (PSF)-TISS. The protest was against the National Education Policy (NEP) and was perceived by the administration as a misuse of the institute's name.