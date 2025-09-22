Rage And Resistance: Students And Civil Society Protest Demanding The Release Of Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

Apart from Bhushan, activist and politician Yogendra Yadav also addressed the protesters at the site. He said that he joined the protest simply to extend his solidarity and support to the family members of the incarcerated activists. “I’m here so that someday, when someone is going to write down the history of these times and ask who stood up, who stayed put and who kept the fight going, I want to make sure that our names are recorded there,” he stated. Yadav added that while in most cases, it is the accused individuals that are tried, there are certain cases where the judiciary itself stands trial. “When Mahatma Gandhi stood trial, it wasn’t him being tried. It was the British who were on trial for their mockery of the country’s law and order. When the ADM Jabalpur trial happened during the Emergency, it wasn’t Shivkant Shukla who was on trial. It was India’s judiciary. Similarly, in this case, it is not Umar Khalid and other friends who are being tried, but the Indian judicial system that is standing trial,” he said.