Hong Kong Fire Donations Hit $115 Million Amid Government Crackdown On Dissent

Authorities move to limit dissent as public rallies to support victims of deadly Tai Po blaze that killed 146 and left thousands homeless

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hong Kong fire, Tai Po blaze, Hong Kong fire victims, Hong Kong donations
People holds flowers and prays near the scene after the deadly fire that started Wednesday at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. Photo: Chan Long Hei
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hong Kong fire donations reach $115 million to aid victims of Tai Po blaze.

  • Death toll rises to 146, with 100 still missing and thousands displaced.

  • Authorities arrest critics and suppress dissent over government accountability.

Donations for victims of a devastating Hong Kong fire that killed at least 146 people and left thousands homeless have reached 900 million Hong Kong dollars ($115 million), authorities said on Monday (December 1, 2025), in a significant show of public support. At the same time, the government has moved quickly to limit criticism over the blaze, as questions mount over accountability.

A steady flow of people placed flowers, cards and other tributes at a makeshift memorial near the charred apartment complex, following long lines of mourners over the weekend.

“When something happens, we come out to help each other,” said Loretta Loh, after paying her respects at the site. “I have a heavy heart.”

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. - | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Hong Kong High‑Rise Fire: Death Toll Reaches 146, 150 Missing

BY Outlook News Desk

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at the Wang Fuk Court complex in the Tai Po suburb. It consumed seven of the eight apartment towers, home to roughly 4,600 residents, and was not fully extinguished until Friday morning.

Hong Kong police Disaster Victim Identification Unit staff searched four of the buildings over the weekend, finding 30 more bodies, bringing the official death toll to 146. Another 100 people remain unaccounted for, and 79 were injured, authorities said.

Related Content
Related Content

On Monday, Hong Kong officials stated that teams were assessing the safety of remaining buildings, including the one initially affected, which sustained the most damage.

The donated funds, alongside 300 million Hong Kong dollars ($38.5 million) in government start-up support, will go toward helping victims rebuild homes and provide long-term aid, local officials said. Survivors have also received cash subsidies for expenses such as funerals, and authorities are working to secure housing.

According to AP, 683 residents have been accommodated in local hotels and hostels, while another 1,144 have moved into transitional housing units. Two emergency shelters remain operational.

The complex’s buildings had bamboo scaffolding draped with nylon netting for external renovations, with windows covered in polystyrene panels. Authorities are investigating whether fire safety codes were breached. The Labour Department confirmed that residents had complained about the netting for nearly a year and that officials had conducted 16 inspections of the project since July 2024, warning contractors multiple times in writing about meeting fire safety requirements. The latest inspection occurred just a week before the fire.

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories on Wednesday, Nov. 26 2025. - AP Photo/Chan Long Hei
Hong Kong Declares Three-Day Mourning After Deadliest Fire In Decades

BY Outlook News Desk

Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency has arrested 11 people, including directors and an engineering consultant of a construction company. Public scrutiny has also turned toward whether government officials should be held responsible.

“People are angry and think that the HK government should be accountable,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political scientist based locally and senior research fellow at Paris’s Asia Centre think tank.

However, space for dissent in the city is tightly restricted. Since returning to Chinese control in 1997, Hong Kong has increasingly moved to limit public criticism, often citing national security concerns.

On Saturday, the Office for Safeguarding National Security issued a sharply worded statement condemning what it described as “evil schemes” seeking “to create trouble and disrupt Hong Kong,” without offering further specifics.

Associated Press reported that a man who helped organise an online petition calling for government accountability was arrested on suspicion of sedition on Saturday. Two more people were detained on Sunday, including a volunteer who provided aid in Tai Po after the fire.

Health workers vacuating woman, hong kong fire. - AP Photo/Chan Long Hei
Ferocious Blaze In Hong Kong Leaves Many Dead, 279 Missing

BY Outlook News Desk

Mr Cabestan said Hong Kong authorities were acting similarly to those in mainland China, pre-empting protests before they could emerge.

Hong Kong police declined to comment on specific arrests, stating only that “police will take actions according to actual circumstances and in accordance with the law,” AP reported.

Authorities have effectively suppressed dissent in Hong Kong since hundreds of thousands protested in 2019 against proposed extradition to mainland China, with mass protests largely banned and opposition figures barred from legislative elections, AP added.

(With inputs from AP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  2. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's 83rd International Century Shines Bright As Men In Blue Beat SA By 17 Runs

  5. Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  4. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution