Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

The 37-year-old Pramod Bhagat claimed the men’s singles SL3 crown before striking the men’s doubles gold with Sukant Kadam, and the mixed doubles (SL3-SU5) title along with Arati Patil

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Pramod Bhagat (left) combined with Sukant Kadam to win the men’s doubles gold at the 1st Abia Para Badminton International tournament. Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary
  • Ranjit Singh bagged three bronze medals at the 1st Abia Para Badminton International

  • Nurul Hossain Khan clinched silver in men’s singles WH2

  • Uma Sarkar took silver in women’s singles SL3 and bronze in women’s doubles SL3-SU5 with Arati Patil

Ace Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat continued his golden run as he clinched three titles at the 1st Abia Para Badminton International tournament held in Abia, Nigeria, from September 30 to October 5.

The 37-year-old, who struck gold at Tokyo Paralympics but missed out on the Paris 2024 Games due to three whereabouts failures, annexed the men’s singles SL3 crown with a hard-fought 21-7, 9-21, 21-9 win over compatriot Mantu Kumar in the final.

Bhagat, who won the China Para Badminton International after returning to action following an 18-month ban, showed trademark composure and tactical sharpness, recovering strongly after dropping the second game to seal the contest.

He then combined with Sukant Kadam to add the men’s doubles gold, defeating Peru’s Gerson Jair Vargas Lostaunaul and Diana Rojas Golac 21-13, 21-17.

Indian para shuttler Sukant Kadam spoke exclusively to Outlook Sports. - Special Arrangement
'Success, Setbacks Go Hand-In-Hand': Sukant Kadam Opens Up On Paris Heartbreak, Goals For 2025

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Bhagat’s third title came in mixed doubles (SL3-SU5), where he partnered with Arati Patil to claim another close final, rounding off a commanding all-round performance that reaffirmed his stature as India’s most decorated para shuttler.

“Every victory motivates me to push my limits further. Competing at this level and bringing glory to India is always special. I’m proud of the hard work and the support team behind these wins,” Bhagat said.

Bhagat’s partner in doubles, Sukant Kadam said, “Playing alongside Pramod always pushes me to bring my best game. Our understanding on court has grown stronger with every match. This win gives us great confidence for upcoming international events.”

Meanwhile, Ranjit Singh bagged three bronze medals — in men’s singles WH1, men’s doubles WH1-WH2 (with Paramjit Singh) and mixed doubles WH1-WH2 (with Shabana).

Nurul Hossain Khan clinched silver in men’s singles WH2, while Uma Sarkar took silver in women’s singles SL3. Sarkar also partnered Arati for a bronze in women’s doubles SL3-SU5.

Other notable results included bronzes for Nilesh Gaikwad (men’s SL4) and Kanak Singh Jadaun (women’s SL4), and a clean sweep for India in men’s singles SU5, with Karan Paneer, Rahul Vimal and Sativada taking gold, silver and bronze respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

