South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a high-profile meeting at the United Nations aimed at galvanizing support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at UN headquarters. | AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a high-profile meeting at the United Nations aimed at galvanizing support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at UN headquarters. | AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)