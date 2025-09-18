Louisiana Judge Orders Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

The latest order by Immigration Judge Jamee Comans came even as a federal court in New Jersey had blocked Khalil’s deportation pending review of his claim that the detention and removal constitute unlawful retaliation for his pro-Palestinian stance.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Judge orders Khalil released, slams ICE detention as unlawful; DHS appeals
Mahmoud Khalil | Matthew Hinton/AP Photo |
info_icon

A Louisiana immigration judge has ordered Mahmoud Khalil to be deported to Syria or Algeria, alleging that he withheld certain information on his green card application, according to court documents filed on Wednesday by his lawyers. 

Khalil’s lawyers intended that they would appeal the deportation bid, but stated that the process will likely be swift and unfavourable, Politico reported

Khalil is a legal permanent resident of the United States, a former Columbia University graduate student and one of the most prominent names in the U.S. pro-Palestinian campus protests. He was released in June after his arrest and detention by immigration agents. After being released, he had sued the Trump administration on July 10 for $20 million.

US President Donald Trump - AP
Mahmoud Khalil Sues Trump For $20 Million, Cases Against Trump Present And Past

BY Rupayan Majumder

The latest order from Immigration Judge Jamee Comans came despite a separate ruling in Khalil’s federal case in New Jersey, which blocked his deportation while that court reviewed his claim that the detention and removal are unlawful retaliation for his pro-Palestinian stance.

In a letter to the New Jersey federal judge, Michael Farbiarz, Khalil’s lawyers stated they have 30 days from Friday (September 12), the date of the immigration judge’s ruling, to appeal her decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals. 

The lawyers mentioned that the appeals court “almost never” grants stays of removal to noncitizens.

Related Content
Related Content

“As a result,” they wrote, “the only meaningful impediment to Petitioner’s physical removal from the United States would be this Court’s important order prohibiting removal during the pendency of his federal habeas case,” adding that “nothing would preserve his lawful permanent resident status.”

US Judge Orders Mahmoud Khalil Released from ICE Detention - Matthew Hinton/AP Photo
Pro-Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Sues Trump For $20 Million Citing 'False Imprisonment, Malicious Prosecution'

BY Outlook News Desk

Khalil, 30, said that it is no surprise that the Trump administration continues to retaliate against him for his exercise of free speech, calling the administration’s methods “fascist tactics.”

“Their latest attempt, through a kangaroo immigration court, exposes their true colors once again,” he said.

“When their first effort to deport me was set to fail, they resorted to fabricating baseless and ridiculous allegations in a bid to silence me for speaking out and standing firmly with Palestine, demanding an end to the ongoing genocide,” he continued. “Such fascist tactics will never deter me from continuing to advocate for my people’s liberation.”

NBC News reported that the Trump administration has accused Khalil of serving as a political officer with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and was involved with Columbia University’s Apartheid Divest campaign. The Trump administration further alleged that he failed to disclose his prior employment at the Syria Office of the British Embassy in Beirut in his permanent residency application last year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Day In Pics: September 17, 2025

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Broken Tables, Splintered Promises: Youth Congress ‘Celebrates’ Modi B’Day In Its Own Way

  5. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing