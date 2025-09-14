A

October 7 is a fact; no one can deny it. It [Hamas attack on Israel in 2023] happened. But what exactly happened on October 7, no one yet knows. What exactly happened...or how it happened.

We have two schools of thought when it comes to this unfortunate event—our argument is that it was an unfortunate event—but also, we cannot analyse it, see it, or watch it through the Israeli or Zionist lenses. You should see the issue through its historical perspective.

We cannot talk about the Indian Revolution in 1857 without tackling the more than 200 years [of East India Company rule and wars] before that. Otherwise, we will go on to accept the British narrative regarding that event.

We will not accept, as Palestinians—as Indians we should not accept—classifying the Palestinian people as terrorists. Otherwise, you [as Indians] had already been classified [as terrorists]. Your ancestors had been classified as terrorists and hanged to death. So, India and Palestine have shared history.

The rationalist school of thought says that you cannot discuss any issue based on an analysis of [just its] symptoms, without tackling the root causes.

Just looking at October 7th as an isolated day—as if it is the first day of the creation of the galaxy itself—is completely against the rationalist school of thought.