The UNGA started its ongoing session on September 9, 2025, and on Septemebr 12, members discussed the 'New York Resolution'.
The meeting was earlier triggered in 2024 by an International Court of Justice ruling that the Israeli occupation must end as soon as possible.
However, while many countries support the resolution, little, if anything, is done to enforce the two-state solution on the ground.
These were the words of Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Mohammed Abu Shawesh, who visited the Outlook office in Delhi on Thursday where he responded to a wide range of queries on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, the history of displacement of Gaza and Palestine residents, and how he and Palestinians view their relations with India.
Below are excerpts from that discussion, previously shared in full on September 12, 2025, the day India once again supported a UNGA resolution on the two-state solution:
Can you tell us more about the Palestinian view of [the events of] October 7, 2023?
October 7 is a fact; no one can deny it. It [Hamas attack on Israel in 2023] happened. But what exactly happened on October 7, no one yet knows. What exactly happened...or how it happened.
We have two schools of thought when it comes to this unfortunate event—our argument is that it was an unfortunate event—but also, we cannot analyse it, see it, or watch it through the Israeli or Zionist lenses. You should see the issue through its historical perspective.
We cannot talk about the Indian Revolution in 1857 without tackling the more than 200 years [of East India Company rule and wars] before that. Otherwise, we will go on to accept the British narrative regarding that event.
We will not accept, as Palestinians—as Indians we should not accept—classifying the Palestinian people as terrorists. Otherwise, you [as Indians] had already been classified [as terrorists]. Your ancestors had been classified as terrorists and hanged to death. So, India and Palestine have shared history.
The rationalist school of thought says that you cannot discuss any issue based on an analysis of [just its] symptoms, without tackling the root causes.
Just looking at October 7th as an isolated day—as if it is the first day of the creation of the galaxy itself—is completely against the rationalist school of thought.
Is there anyone in Indian history that you particularly admire?
Palestinians will not accept the murder of [Indian independence movement revolutionary] Bhagat Singh. We cannot, as Palestinians at least, accept that the United Kingdom murdered him...that he was hanged to death. For us, he is a martyr, just like Mahatma Gandhi, and all of those apprehended [by the British]. We cannot accept the United Kingdom's narrative [on India's freedom movement].
What is your opinion of Israel’s argument of the right to defend itself [in the context of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and the Israel claim that it has been responding to that attack ever since]?
This is a very important issue. It is talked about as if this [genocide] is a 'just right' of Israel. What about India [under British colonialism]? What about the Palestinian people? Did they have the right to defend themselves? Those who used to be killed in broad daylight—did they have any security concerns? Did they have the right to liberate themselves? This is very important, but it is a question no one has yet asked.
The media put [out] some pre-organised slogans: ‘The Israeli legitimate security concern’... And they're asking us, the Palestinians, the demilitarised people [about] this concern. [Palestine is] a demilitarised state. Even then, because of the ‘Israeli legitimate security concern’, we [are told that we] should guarantee their security—Israel is ranked 15th worldwide in terms of military power. So, the media again played an unfair role by not questioning such slogans.
What is your view about the Indian media? Have you been visiting many media houses here in India?
When it comes to India, I believe that here, as Palestinian people, in this particular culture, in particular among the Hindu people, and Indian people in general, who have mercy for even insects [as living creatures], that they are our people.
And yet, the media did not give us the chance to tell them [our side] because none of them will accept seeing an amputated child crying on the ground of a hospital…
To some extent, when I assumed office seven months ago, I did not succeed in reaching out to the media in India and faced some challenges. And the media itself, to some extent, did not succeed. I will not say that they are not playing their fair role or that they succeeded in reaching the Israeli ambassador to put [out] his story...the majority of them did not reach out to him.
However, let me remind you that India was one of the champions that helped establish the principle of ‘No one is safe until everyone is safe’ at the United Nations.
India strongly defended [this principle]. It dug in its heels with many others. India was [also] a key player to put in place the principle that ‘no one should be left behind.’ You, the Indian people, are the champions [of both principles].
You, the Indian people, are the champions [of both principles].
Why does Palestine feel betrayed by the Abraham Accords [pursued by the Donald Trump administration in the United States]? Is it because so-called normalisation has meant that nobody reacts to the genocide and starvation in Palestine, even as the world watches them on social media, and nobody intervenes?
The question that arises from this [the Abraham Accords] is, where are the Arabs and the Muslims? Yes—they are with us. I am pretty sure that the vast majority of Indians today are also with us, even if they are not agreeing with the Hamas.
