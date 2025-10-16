Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 2: Live Action In Pictures

Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, India’s premier domestic first-class tournament, is underway today, promising another exciting chapter in the 91st edition running until February 2026 with 38 teams in action across multiple venues. After a strong Day 1, where reigning champions Vidarbha posted 302 for 5 thanks to Aman Mokhade’s unbeaten 148, and Mumbai started well against Jammu and Kashmir in Elite Group D, the spotlight now shifts to Day 2. Ishan Kishan continues to shine with his blazing century, putting Jharkhand at 307 and eyeing a double ton. Follow all the Day 2 action in pictures right here.

Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match Day 2_Anustup Majumdar
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 2 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal's Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Chatterjee during the second day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match Day 2_Anustup Majumdar
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 2 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal's Anustup Majumdar walks off after being dismissed by Uttarakhand's Devendra Singh Bora during the second day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match Day 2_Abishek Porel
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 2 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal's Abishek Porel plays a shot during the second day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match Day 2_Devendra Singh Bora
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 2 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Uttarakhand's Devendra Singh Bora with teammates celebrates after the wicket of Bengal's Sudip Kumar Gharami during the second day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match Day 2_Sudip Chatterjee
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 2 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal's Sudip Chatterjee plays a shot during the second day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match Day 2_Sudip Chatterjee and Abishek Porel
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 2 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal's Sudip Chatterjee and Abishek Porel run between the wickets during the second day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

