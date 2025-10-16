Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 2: Live Action In Pictures

Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, India’s premier domestic first-class tournament, is underway today, promising another exciting chapter in the 91st edition running until February 2026 with 38 teams in action across multiple venues. After a strong Day 1, where reigning champions Vidarbha posted 302 for 5 thanks to Aman Mokhade’s unbeaten 148, and Mumbai started well against Jammu and Kashmir in Elite Group D, the spotlight now shifts to Day 2. Ishan Kishan continues to shine with his blazing century, putting Jharkhand at 307 and eyeing a double ton. Follow all the Day 2 action in pictures right here.