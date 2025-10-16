YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

Service disruption impacted YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV; cause remains unconfirmed.

YouTube Restores Services After Global Outage
  • YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV experienced a widespread outage on October 15, 2025, impacting users across multiple countries.

  • At its peak, over 366,000 users in the U.S. reported issues, including playback errors and app crashes, according to Downdetector.

  • YouTube acknowledged the issue on X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that services have been restored, though the cause remains unconfirmed.

YouTube, along with its related apps YouTube Music and YouTube TV, experienced a global outage on Wednesday, affecting users across multiple countries. The disruption began in the evening Eastern Time and caused videos to fail to play, apps to freeze, and error messages to appear on screens.

Is YouTube down today?

The outage reportedly affected users in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Mobile and desktop users alike encountered error messages, with mobile apps displaying “Something went wrong” and desktop platforms showing “An error occurred. Please try again later.”

Issues users are facing

Users reported that videos stopped playing after a few seconds, and some experienced complete app crashes. Streaming on YouTube Music was also affected, although offline downloads remained accessible. Social media quickly reflected user frustration, with many sharing memes and comments about the interruption.

What Downdetector data shows?

According to Downdetector, over 800,000 users reported problems globally across YouTube and related streaming apps. In the U.S., around 293,240 users reported issues by 8:05 pm ET, while in India, 63% of users faced playback errors, and around 30% had trouble specifically with the mobile app. Reuters notes that Downdetector numbers are based on user-submitted reports, and the actual number of affected users may vary.

YouTube down current status

YouTube acknowledged the disruption on its status page, confirming that teams were investigating the problem. YouTube later confirmed that the issues had been resolved across all services. Google spokesperson Dwight Harvey stated, “Confirming this is resolved across all YouTube services. Thanks again for your patience! Our technical teams were actively working to restore access across YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV.”

Why YouTube down?

The exact cause of the outage remains unclear. Google and YouTube have not provided an official explanation for the disruption.

