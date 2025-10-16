What Downdetector data shows?

According to Downdetector, over 800,000 users reported problems globally across YouTube and related streaming apps. In the U.S., around 293,240 users reported issues by 8:05 pm ET, while in India, 63% of users faced playback errors, and around 30% had trouble specifically with the mobile app. Reuters notes that Downdetector numbers are based on user-submitted reports, and the actual number of affected users may vary.