Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

‘Jhumkewali’ is both memory and mirror: the play transports one to the 70s, even if they’ve never personally witnessed the 70s. The play offers a delicate assertion and exploration of the idea that the first person to sell jhumkas on the train must have been a woman in love.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lauren Robinson & Harshini Misra in ‘Jhumkewali’
Lauren Robinson & Harshini Misra in ‘Jhumkewali’ Photo: Apurva Jadhav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jhumkewali is Haus Of Bhaus’ debut-play written by Ami Bhansali and co-directed by Nidhi Krishna & Mekhala Singhal.

  • Jhumkewali features Harshini Misra and Lauren Robinson in lead roles

  • It features themes like queer joy, self-exploration and political unrest in 70s Bombay. 

When I fall in love, I’ll believe in it like the ultimate truth. All else will be… irrelevant.” 

Mumbai’s local trains have long been accidental matchmakers cradling chaos, tenderness and colourful romances. Among them are countless queer stories that have remained an ever-existent pulse. There is an absurd beauty in how love finds one in the rush-hour blur, as if the entire crowd exists merely as an elaborate distraction for a single gaze that is destined to meet yours. Jhumkewali, Haus Of Bhaus’ debut production, written by Ami Bhansali and co-directed by Nidhi Krishna and Mekhala Singhal, doesn’t attempt to label this feeling—it simply allows it to exist and blossom. The play wonders if two people can exist in love without ever naming it, yet still build an entire language out of stolen glances and shared silences. It glides between the private and the public, where the act of loving becomes both rebellion and relief against a city that never slows down. 

Set in the frenzied 70s, the play opens with a misplaced earring and a fated connection. Rekha (Harshini Misra), a polka-dot clad, dreamy-eyed English student, misplaces her jhumki on a crowded train, and in comes Bindu (Lauren Robinson), the history major with a boyish grin, endless charm and an eye for the missing jhumki… and more. It’s a tender, witty, and disarmingly honest reminder that love often arrives like a local train—noisy, unpredictable, but right on time. Krishna mentions, “Basu Chatterjee’s Rajnigandha (1974) has been a major reference point for us. We’ve drawn deeply from his character-first storytelling. Yet, it’s the pulse of Bombay—its public spaces, college corridors, and the fleeting strangers we cross paths with—that truly shaped Jhumkewali.”

Related Content
Related Content

Opposites attract? Absolutely. Misra as Rekha radiates a woman in control of her poised self, yet falters when love sweeps her off her careful balance. Robinson’s Bindu rarely steps into a morcha for principle alone, yet will traverse absurd lengths just to light a smile on Rekha’s face. In a tender line, Bindu also interrogates, “Have you ever wanted to purchase the whole world for a person?” Rekha’s impulse is salvation—she wants to fix the world so the one she loves can thrive inside it. Bindu’s impulse is preservation through joy—she’d rather sell the entire world to sustain happiness for the one she adores. Misra and Robinson radiate a chemistry that is at once naive and piercingly aware—moving through a kaleidoscope of pink and blue lights in the discotheque. 

Harshini Misra as Rekha in ‘Jhumkewali’
Harshini Misra as Rekha in ‘Jhumkewali’ Photo: Apurva Jadhav
info_icon

Jhumkewali is both memory and mirror: the play transports one to the 70s, even if they’ve never personally witnessed the era. Fashion oscillated between traditional Indian silhouettes, vibrant filmy allure and fragments of Western experimentation, while globalisation remained an aspiration. Bindu perfectly captures this delicate balancing act—a pant-shirt concealed under a sari. Meanwhile, Rekha’s polka-dot dress boldly announces her full-throttle, Bollywood-style self-expression.

As they navigate life together to make their first date happen, they eventually show up in what makes them feel most beautiful, simply to impress the one they love, roses in hand. The play lingers heavily on the split-second moments to touch up lipstick or smooth a stray hair in a very familiar manner that lovers do in anticipation, before seeing one another. It’s adorable, funny and loaded with emotion all at once. 

Lauren Robinson as Bindu in ‘Jhumkewali’
Lauren Robinson as Bindu in ‘Jhumkewali’ Photo: Apurva Jadhav
info_icon

The world of Jhumkewali is pleasantly bathed in hues of pinks, blues, browns and yellows, wherein whimsy coexists with rustic charm. This is not to say that their love story isn’t political, because they are, in fact, surrounded by unrest. The emotional lives of both Bindu and Rekha are never fully private, always interrupted by the external—family, ideology, the city itself. And yet, these interruptions become part of the choreography, lending humour and grit that keeps the audience tethered. There’s a subtle politics in their interactions too: the playful power of agency, the flirtation that’s both innocent and revolutionary at a time when even glances carried risk. Rekha, the youngest in a house ruled by three elder brothers and cushioned by stability, moves through this world with a daring confidence that flirts with rebellion. Misra says, “Whether it’s joining the women’s union, hanging out with Bindu, or studying what she loves, Rekha goes after what she cares about, no matter the consequences. She’s so young but has a kind of determination that I and I think many of us hope to have.” 

Bindu, the only-child of migrant shopkeepers, carries caution in her bones—her initial reserve and reluctance to step into marches and unions standing in sharp contrast to Rekha. This tension between inherited security and precarious independence leads to larger questions about class, belonging, and agency in the city’s chaos. Who gets to claim space, and at what cost? Robinson emphasises, “If Bindu lived in contemporary Mumbai, the confidants once found in the audience would now exist in chosen families, group chats, and quiet corners of the internet. Bindu would still belong in the in betweens of languages, worlds and binaries. This time, they’d know those in-betweens were home.”

Bhansali recounted that the story’s first spark came from a deceptively simple question: “When do you think they started selling jhumkas on the train for the first time?” The play offers a delicate assertion and exploration of the idea that the first person to sell jhumkas on the train must have been a woman in love. Lesbians, in particular, have historically pushed against limits, crafting worlds of connection and creativity simply to answer the call of love, proving that desire itself can be transformative, and unexpectedly inventive.

Although Jhumkewali honours the struggles queer elders have faced, the play doesn’t dwell on the persistent challenges that have defined queer experiences in larger media. Instead, it focuses on the small moments of joy—the effort one makes to be happy and to bring happiness to a loved one, even if it means negotiating with the world for those fleeting moments and fragile havens of contentment. This intimate two-character play thus unfolds like a secret whispered into the audience’s ears, the actors weaving through the crowd with a casual audacity that blurs stage and spectator, daring viewers to confront closeness, desire, and vulnerability, and making their love story almost a tactile, sensory celebration.

‘Jhumkewali’
‘Jhumkewali’ Photo: Haus Of Bhaus
info_icon

Directors Kumar & Singhal do not romanticise queer secrecy nor villainise it. Instead, the play’s gaze captures the quiet ache of women who loved in the shadows long before they had a vocabulary for it. How many Rekhas and Bindus, who once looked over their shoulders, dared to look back at each other? The jhumki, lost and found, thus becomes emblematic of everything women have misplaced in history—freedom, expression, and sometimes, each other. Rekha and Bindu’s choices and hesitations speak not only to gendered expectations, but to the fragile architecture of solidarity itself, leaving us unsettled, intrigued, and acutely aware of what still lies unspoken. Through it all, a rainbow beam of love pierces through the shadows in the form of their persistent bond. As Jhumkewali continues touring in cities like Mumbai and Pune, their journey proves to be one worth celebrating, sharing and talking about. It sparkles—whether watched on a date or alone, with memorable protagonists, witty (sometimes corny) dialogues and an earnest, beating heart. 

Strawberry Cream Still - IMDB
New Indian Queer Cinema: A Pursuit Of Transience

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Diana Baig Confirms Muneeba Ali’s Unusual Run-Out 'Settled'

  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast And Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  3. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: BAN Crush AFG By 6 Wickets To Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

  5. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

  3. Day In Pics: October 05, 2025

  4. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

  5. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  3. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

  4. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  5. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

Latest Stories

  1. Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

  2. Horoscope Today, October 6, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. The District Mental Health Programme: The Story So Far

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Sevilla 4-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Sanchez Stars, Lewandowski Flops As Dreadful Barca Suffer Away Defeat

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 220 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

  7. Delhi NCR Weather: Yellow Alert Active as Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  8. Madhya Pradesh Forms SIT To Investigate Deaths Of 14 Children Linked to Contaminated Cough Syrup