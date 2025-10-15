Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

7th Circuit halts Trump administration’s plan to send troops, leaving lower court order in place.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
National Guard in Chicago area Domestic military operations Donald Trump Latest news
Several hundred people marched in downtown Chicago on Wednesday evening to protest the troop deployment. File Photo; Representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Appeals court blocks Trump’s request to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago.

  • Lower court order remains until at least 23 October, with troops allowed to stay temporarily.

  • Democratic governors argue Trump mischaracterised protests to justify federal troop deployments.

A federal appeals court on Saturday rejected the Trump administration's bid to immediately deploy National Guard troops to Illinois, leaving in place a lower court order temporarily blocking the mobilisation, according to Reuters.

In a brief order, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the federal government cannot deploy the troops but said out-of-state Guard members already in Illinois do not need to return to their home states for the time being. The deployment had involved hundreds of soldiers from the Texas National Guard.

U.S. District Judge April Perry issued the initial order on Thursday after questioning the administration's claims that the troops were necessary to protect federal agents from violent protesters. Her order is set to remain in effect until at least 23 October, though she may extend it, Reuters reported.

Several hundred people marched in downtown Chicago on Wednesday evening to protest the troop deployment. - File Photo; representational image
Trump Deploys National Guard To Chicago, Calls For Jailing Of Mayor And Governor

BY Outlook News Desk

A similar federal case in Oregon has also blocked President Donald Trump's efforts to send troops to Portland, though an appellate court appeared likely to overturn that decision during arguments earlier this week.

In both Illinois and Oregon, Democratic governors challenged the administration, arguing that mostly peaceful demonstrations were mischaracterised as violent to justify further troop deployments.

Related Content
Related Content

Trump has threatened to expand his campaign to other Democratic-led cities, following previous National Guard deployments to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., despite objections from local mayors. A trial court in Los Angeles ruled the summer deployment there illegal, though an appeals court later granted a stay pending the administration's appeal, Reuters reported.

National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms - File photo
National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

BY Outlook News Desk

While part of the U.S. military, the National Guard is typically controlled by state governors during domestic deployments, responding to emergencies such as natural disasters.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Dislodge Jones, Beaumont | ENG-W 22/2 (3)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Srikar Bharat Blazes To Century

  3. Samoa Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: SAM Eye Win

  4. Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: JPN Bowlers Keep QAT In Check

  5. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. HAM Fields Six Candidates in Bihar Polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Bolsters NDA Front

  5. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  5. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Srikar Bharat Blazes To Century

  3. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  4. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  5. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Dislodge Jones, Beaumont | ENG-W 22/2 (3)

  6. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  7. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  8. 20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer