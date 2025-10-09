Legal limits on the federal deployments have already been tested in court. Reuters reported that federal judges have imposed some restrictions where governors objected, though the administration has signalled it could seek to invoke anti-insurrection authorities to sidestep court orders. Two hearings scheduled for Thursday will further test those moves: an Illinois federal judge will consider whether to temporarily halt the National Guard deployment to Chicago, and a California appeals court will review the administration’s appeal over a decision blocking troop movements to Portland.