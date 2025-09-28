Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

Why does Singh, more than any other revolutionary, keep being resurrected? Youthful radicalism is another reason: he appeals viscerally to generations that feel suffocated, offering courage that is both aspirational and performative. His essays on socialism and atheism continue to unsettle and provoke thought, reminding us that rebellion is always more than just spectacle. But here is the provocative question: can films still carry dissent? Cinema reaches millions; a song or scene can spread faster than any manifesto. Yet, today’s mainstream films are expensive, heavily scrutinised, and politically fraught. Singh the atheist, the Marxist, the real firebrand—is not likely to survive the censors. It is probably why theatre, documentaries, and digital shorts are now crucial. They are the rebel spaces. In a fractured India, politicians drape him in tricolour quotes while ignoring his ideology. Ordinary citizens chant, hum, and revere him as shorthand for sacrifice. His multiplicity is a weapon and a vulnerability—everywhere, yet never fully whole. Perhaps the most faithful tribute is that his afterlife is untameable.